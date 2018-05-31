Broadvoice Adds 3 Channel Managers in the Southwest

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP Trunking services for businesses, has added three channel managers in the Southwest region. The new hires are the latest in a series of recent investments into Broadvoice's growing national channel program.

Broadvoice's new channel managers and their territories, include:

Broadvoice's new Southwest Channel Managers: Aubrey Malcom, Jamie DeWitt and Yvette Bratt

Aubrey Malcom , who covers Arizona , Utah , Colorado and New Mexico . She brings 10 years of industry sales and channel management experience. Her areas of expertise include network architecture design, data center/collocation and cloud solutions. Prior to joining Broadvoice, she was the western channel sales manager for Navisite.

, who covers , , and . She brings 10 years of industry sales and channel management experience. Her areas of expertise include network architecture design, data center/collocation and cloud solutions. Prior to joining Broadvoice, she was the western channel sales manager for Navisite. Jamie DeWitt who covers Texas and is a cloud solutions sales executive. He comes to Broadvoice from Vonage Business. Previously, he was a high school administrator and major league soccer coach for the FC Dallas.

who covers and is a cloud solutions sales executive. He comes to Broadvoice from Vonage Business. Previously, he was a high school administrator and major league soccer coach for the FC Dallas. Yvette Bratt who covers Southern California and has a background in product development, sales and sales management for organizations specializing in digital design, marketing and technology solutions. Prior to joining Broadvoice, she was a division director and account manager for The Creative Group.

"As Broadvoice continues to rapidly expand it's important that we bring on additional dynamic and passionate people to support our growing community of channel partners," said Tessley Smith, vice president of channel at Broadvoice. "Aubrey, Jamie and Yvette have the drive and talent to help partners secure more business as their clients increasingly embrace cloud-based solutions. We couldn't be more pleased that all three of them joined our channel team."

Broadvoice offers a flexible, smart portfolio of IP-based voice and data offerings, backed by its enterprise-class, geo-redundant IP telephony platform. This includes its flagship cloud UC and PBX services, which features unlimited voice calling plans throughout the continental United States and Canada.

For more information on the Broadvoice Partner Program, please call 866.697.9112, or visit www.broadvoice.com/partners.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America. Visit Broadvoice.com to learn more.

