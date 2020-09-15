Broadvoice Announces Launch of Broadvoice B-hive for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice today announced it has launched Broadvoice B-hive for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, providing new ways to deliver a more personalized experience to customers by connecting B-hive's cloud communications, collaboration and call center tools with Salesforce customer databases and workflows. Broadvoice B-hive for Salesforce empowers small and medium businesses (SMBs) to more effectively manage and communicate with their customers on the Salesforce platform.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Broadvoice B-hive for Salesforce is currently available on the Salesforce AppExchange.

Broadvoice B-hive for Salesforce

Available with Broadvoice B-hive Pro Seats, the app supports a range of Salesforce subscriptions, including Professional, Enterprise, Unlimited and Performance plans.

Key feature benefits include:

Streamlining the customer experience with inbound record matching, triggering screen pops with key customer information

Monitoring customer interactions with automated call recordings

Speeding up data entry with new record creation on demand

Connecting with customers more quickly and dependably with click to call

Improving efficiency with automated call logging

Comments on the News

"With our new Salesforce integration, Broadvoice is building on its promise to provide SMBs with enterprise-class cloud communications," said George Mitsopoulos , Chief Product Officer at Broadvoice. "SMBs now can leverage many of the capabilities that big brands use to streamline and improve customer experience with B-hive for Salesforce."



, Vice President of Technology for Veritas Funding. "We are excited that Broadvoice is innovating on AppExchange as they give businesses access to communications and call center features directly in Salesforce," said Woodson Martin , General Manager of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 solutions, 7.5 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Additional Resources

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.

