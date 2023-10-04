Broadvoice Awarded 2023 Customer Experience Innovation Award

Broadvoice CCaaS Platform Honored for Improving Customer Service Technology

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) for thriving small and mid-market businesses and business process outsourcers (BPOs), announced that TMC named the Broadvoice CCaaS omnichannel cloud contact center platform as a recipient of the 2023 Customer Experience Innovation Award presented by CUSTOMER magazine.

The 2023 Customer Experience Innovation Award recognizes best-in-class companies that set the standard for delivering exceptional customer experiences across all channels, including social media.

"We're honored to be recognized by CUSTOMER magazine for delivering high-quality customer experiences across all channels," said Broadvoice Chief Product Officer George Mitsopoulos. "The Broadvoice CCaaS omnichannel cloud contact center solution enables customers to communicate with businesses on their preferred channels and connects conversations and interactions on a single platform for a better customer experience."

In January 2023, Broadvoice CCaaS launched in the U.S., bringing over a decade of international contact center expertise to Broadvoice's proprietary cloud communications tech stack. The breakthrough cloud-native contact center is simple to use and delivers the personalized and optimized experiences today's customers expect.

Broadvoice CCaaS offers several benefits for clients and their customers:

Businesses can expand customer touchpoints to include calls, email, chat, help tickets and even social media — all on one interface.

to include calls, email, chat, help tickets and even social media — all on one interface. Agents can seamlessly interact with customers on a variety of channels without losing the context of the conversation. They can also view customers' complete conversation histories to help personalize interactions and improve customer service.

without losing the context of the conversation. They can also view customers' complete conversation histories to help personalize interactions and improve customer service. Supervisors and managers can access analytics across all channels from a single interface and monitor team performance with real-time reporting and statistics.

from a single interface and monitor team performance with real-time reporting and statistics. Agents can boost customer engagement and satisfaction with the Smart Scripting feature that equips agents with the right information at the right time.

"Congratulations to Broadvoice for receiving a 2023 Customer Experience Innovation Award. Broadvoice CCaaS omnichannel cloud contact center has been selected for setting the standard in delivering world-class customer experiences across all channels," said TMC CEO Rich Tehrani. "We're pleased to recognize this achievement and know we will continue to see great innovation from Broadvoice in 2023 and beyond."

About CUSTOMER

Since its launch in 1982 as Telemarketing Magazine, CUSTOMER magazine has been the voice of the customer experience, call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry. Please visit http://customer.tmcnet.com/.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and mid-market businesses with cloud communications solutions that deliver enterprise-class features as an affordable managed service. Broadvoice's b-hive unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) solutions are built on proprietary technology platforms, giving the company complete control to meet customers' evolving needs. Broadvoice is also known for its industry-leading installation, support and the award-winning Broadvoice Success Program. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice drives collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

