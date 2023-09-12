Broadvoice Awarded 2023 INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award

Broadvoice Recognized for Innovative Partner Program and Strong Channel Relationships

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) for thriving small and mid-market enterprises and business process outsourcers (BPOs), announced that TMC named Broadvoice a winner of the 2023 INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

"On behalf of TMC and the editors of INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine, we are honored to recognize Broadvoice as a winner of the INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award for its distinguished partner program," said TMC CEO Rich Tehrani. "We look forward to seeing continued excellence from Broadvoice in the future."

Broadvoice's industry-leading Broadvoice Partner Program supports channel marketing and sales with up-to-date training programs, comprehensive marketing resources, complementary demo accounts and an intuitive partner quoting tool. The channel support model offers each partner a one-on-one relationship with a channel manager, partner sales manager and sales engineer who works with the partner and their customers throughout the sales and implementation process, resulting in a responsive and consistent support system.

In addition to the dedicated partner team, Broadvoice offers concierge quoting with a less than two-hour turnaround time in most cases. This quick and efficient service has proved popular, with 99 percent of quotes handled by Broadvoice on partner requests.

Customer support doesn't stop once products are deployed: the award-winning Broadvoice Success Program provides partners' customers three months of dedicated professional support to ease the customer learning curve, ensure the system is set up correctly and promote user adoption companywide. This level of customer care encourages customer satisfaction and retention and provides ongoing revenue for Broadvoice partners.

"Broadvoice works to make selling, implementing and supporting our solutions easy and painless for our partners," said Jason Shawgo, Vice President of Channel Sales at Broadvoice. "We're proud to deliver a program that helps partners build their cloud communications businesses, and we are honored to be recognized as a Friend of the Channel by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine."

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and mid-market businesses with cloud communications solutions that deliver enterprise-class features as an affordable managed service. Broadvoice's b-hive unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) solutions are built on proprietary technology platforms, giving the company complete control to meet customers' evolving needs. Broadvoice is also known for its industry-leading installation, support and the award-winning Broadvoice Success Program. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice drives collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

