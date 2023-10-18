Broadvoice Awarded 2023 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award

Broadvoice Honored for Delivering Exceptional IP Communications Solutions

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) for thriving small and mid-market businesses and business process outsourcers (BPOs), announced that the Broadvoice b-hive UCaaS platform won a TMC INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award for the third consecutive year.

"Congratulations to Broadvoice for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. Broadvoice has consistently demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional solutions for its customers," said TMC CEO Rich Tehrani.

The Broadvoice b-hive UCaaS platform delivers a range of communications capabilities rarely found together in enterprise cloud solutions, let alone in a platform designed for small and mid-market businesses. The proprietary platform includes cloud PBX, unified communications (UC), collaboration features, a virtual call center and integrations for Salesforce, Microsoft Teams, Zapier and Webhooks.

"We're honored to win the Hosted VoIP Excellence Award from INTERNET TELEPHONY for the third consecutive year," said Broadvoice Chief Product Officer George Mitsopoulos. "We will continue responding to and anticipating our customers' needs by continually investing in our b-hive UCaaS platform, and providing industry-leading customer support and 100 percent SLAs will remain a top priority."

Unlike other providers, Broadvoice has complete control over its UCaaS platform, including app development, geo-redundant data centers and diverse network connections. For the last several years, Broadvoice has focused on product-led growth driven by customer needs, which has resulted in innovations such as:

  • The next-generation b-hive Communicator. Remote and hybrid employees now have a single app for calling, video conferencing, texting, collaborating, faxing and voicemail.
  • The award-winning Broadvoice Success Program. Broadvoice customers receive 3 months of dedicated professional support to help ease the learning curve, ensure the system is correctly installed and promote user adoption.
  • 100 percent SLAs. Business customers are provided voice over IP (VoIP) services as part of our commitment to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Winners of the 2023 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award will be published online in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

About Broadvoice
Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and mid-market businesses with cloud communications solutions that deliver enterprise-class features as an affordable managed service. Broadvoice's b-hive unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) solutions are built on proprietary technology platforms, giving the company complete control to meet customers' evolving needs. Broadvoice is also known for its industry-leading installation, support and the award-winning Broadvoice Success Program. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice drives collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

