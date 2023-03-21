Broadvoice Awarded 2023 Stevie Award for Best Customer Satisfaction Strategy

Broadvoice Wins Bronze for Delivering Exceptional 90-Day Customer Success Program

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) and SIP Trunking services for small and mid-market businesses, announced they were honored with a Bronze Stevie Award in the Best Customer Satisfaction Strategy category in the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

This is the third consecutive year Broadvoice has been recognized for its customer satisfaction strategy: the communications provider earned a Bronze Stevie Award in 2022 for Best Customer Satisfaction Strategy and three Silver Stevie Awards in 2021 for Best Customer Satisfaction Strategy, Best Customer Feedback Strategy and Best Front-Line Customer Service Team.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals in Las Vegas on Friday, March 3.

"Broadvoice is committed to a customer experience that follows the customer life cycle, not just the sales cycle," said Broadvoice COO Herb Pyles. "We're honored to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for our 90-Day Customer Success Program. We've supported thousands of customers with the program, setting them up for success with Broadvoice's award-winning b-hive UCaaS platform."

The Broadvoice 90-Day Customer Success Program, led by a dedicated Customer Success Orientation Team, began in August 2021. Every customer, regardless of size, is assigned an orientation specialist to ease the learning curve, ensure the system is correctly set up and help customers embrace and understand the platform's full functionality. Over 3,000 customers have enrolled in and graduated from the program, with zero customers opting out. Since the program launched, Broadvoice has earned an industry-leading CSAT score of 92 percent and recorded a 15 percent reduction in customer support calls and a 10 percent reduction in technical support calls.

Winners were determined using the average scores of more than 170 professionals around the world on seven specialized judging committees. Entries in more than 90 customer service and contact center achievement categories, 60 sales and business development achievement categories and categories that recognize new products and services, solution providers and organizations and individuals' responses to the COVID-19 pandemic were considered.

"The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive and meet customer expectations," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success."

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and mid-market businesses with cloud communications solutions that deliver enterprise-class features as an affordable managed service. Broadvoice's unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and GoContact omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) solutions are built on proprietary technology platforms, giving the company complete control to meet customers' evolving needs. Broadvoice is also known for its industry-leading installation, support and the award-winning Broadvoice Success Program. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice drives collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the American Business Awards®, the International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at https://stevieawards.com.

