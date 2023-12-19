Broadvoice Awarded 2023 Unified Communications Excellence Award from INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

News provided by

Broadvoice

19 Dec, 2023, 08:31 ET

Broadvoice UCaaS Platform Recognized for Delivering Excellence and Quality in Unified Communications Solutions

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice, an omnichannel contact center platform and unified communications provider for small and mid-market enterprises and BPOs, announced that the Broadvoice b-hive UCaaS platform was named a recipient of the 2023 Unified Communications Excellence Award presented by TMC's INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

The Unified Communications Excellence Awards recognize companies with exceptional unified communications solutions. Winners are selected based on client case studies demonstrating solutions that provide end-users with desired results.

Broadvoice was honored for its work with Fox River Grove School District 3. The district's legacy communications provider offered unreliable service, outdated functionality and ineffective customer support. Broadvoice deployed the b-hive platform to connect staff, students and parents using a modern, always-on communications platform backed by award-winning customer support. The platform also offers the district much-needed functionalities such as increased mobility so individuals can communicate whenever and wherever.

"Broadvoice has far exceeded our expectations in terms of [customer service]," said Fox River School District Superintendent Sandy Ozimek. "Right from the beginning when we started working with Broadvoice, they've held our hand every step of the way [and] kept us informed of what was going on."

The b-hive platform is designed for small and mid-market businesses like Fox River Grove School District 3 and combines enterprise-class cloud PBX, unified communications, collaboration and virtual call center features into one platform.

"Customer satisfaction is a direct measurement of our success here at Broadvoice, so we're thrilled to win the UC Excellence Award for exceeding expectations with Fox River School District 3," said Broadvoice Chief Operating Officer Herb Pyles. "We're proud to offer unified communications solutions that are flexible and affordable for our small and mid-market customers, and we're honored to be recognized by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine."

View the full story of Fox River Grove School District 3 here.

About Broadvoice
Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and mid-market businesses with cloud communications solutions that deliver enterprise-class features as an affordable managed service. Broadvoice's unified communications as a service and omnichannel contact center as a service solutions are built on proprietary technology platforms, giving the company complete control to meet customers' evolving needs. Broadvoice is also known for its industry-leading installation, support and the award-winning Broadvoice Success Program. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice drives collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

Media Contacts:

Kimberly Way
Director, Marketing Strategy and Operations
Broadvoice
970.289.0854
[email protected]

Michelle Connolly
Senior Marketing Manager
TMC
203.852.6800
[email protected]

SOURCE Broadvoice

