Broadvoice Awarded a 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP Trunking services for businesses, announced today that they have been named an INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award winner for 2019.

"We are thrilled to receive this award for the second year in a row for delivering best-in-class IP communications services," said George Mitsopoulos, chief operating officer at Broadvoice. "Our promise is to continue bringing enterprise-level communications to small and medium businesses so they can grow and succeed in today's competitive market."

b-hive is a cloud PBX platform that combines telephony and UC services into a comprehensive UCaaS bundle with voice, messaging and virtual call center solutions that can be combined with SD-WAN. The platform is connected to a secure and redundant network infrastructure and provides enterprise-level cloud communications capabilities that are designed for SMBs with as few as 10 employees.

"Congratulations to Broadvoice for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. Broadvoice has consistently demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional solutions for its customers," stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.

The 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award winners will be published on INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.

Broadvoice offers a flexible, smart portfolio of IP-based voice and data offerings, backed by its enterprise-class, geo-redundant IP telephony platform. This includes its flagship cloud PBX and UC services, which features unlimited voice calling plans throughout the continental United States and Canada.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine reaches more than 225,000 readers, including pass-along readers. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .

