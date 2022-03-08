Broadvoice Awarded a 2022 Stevie® Award for Customer Satisfaction Strategy

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced that it has been honored by the 16th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service with a Bronze Stevie Award in the Best Customer Satisfaction Strategy category.

This is the second consecutive year that Broadvoice has earned prestigious accolades for customer satisfaction. In 2021, Broadvoice won Silver Stevie Awards for Best Customer Satisfaction Strategy, Best Customer Feedback Strategy, and Best Front-Line Customer Service Team for programs that are still active today.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.

"At Broadvoice, we're committed to a customer experience that follows the customer life cycle, rather than just the sales cycle," said Herb Pyles, Broadvoice COO. "Most organizations in the communications space invest heavily in client acquisition, but once the implementation is complete, there's often a 'black hole' of support. The Broadvoice Customer Success Program ensures that our customers get the attention they may need during those critical first 90 days, and at no additional cost. Our goal is to maximize the lifetime value of our customers and their lifetime success."

In 2020, Broadvoice sought to drive operational excellence and build a service-oriented culture. To achieve these objectives, the company focused on improvements through people, processes and technology. Broadvoice supported customer service and satisfaction as a key metric of success. All targeted projects, programs and incentives now tie back to CSAT and NPS. As a result of this mind shift, CSAT improved more than 26 percent and NPS improved more than 299 percent in less than a year.

Building on this momentum, Broadvoice launched its 90-Day Customer Success Program in August 2021.

"What [Broadvoice is] providing customers the first 90 days should be the standard across all business," according to a category judge in this year's Stevie Awards, which received more than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements; and categories to recognize new products and services, solution providers, and organizations' and individuals' responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success."

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice serves the world's SMBs, enhancing collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Thought Leadership Leverage, and Value Selling Associates, Inc.

