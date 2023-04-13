Provider Honored for Exceptional Broadvoice Success Program

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) and SIP Trunking services for small and mid-market businesses, announced they were named a winner of the 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

Broadvoice Awarded Excellence in Customer Service Award by Business Intelligence Group

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate organizations that support their customers and develop tools to help others find success. These programs are judged by business executives with experience and knowledge in the industry, and awards were given to consultants, outsource partners and technology providers for superior performances in the past 12 months.

"Broadvoice is committed to serving our customers through the entire customer life cycle, not only the sales cycle," said Broadvoice COO Herb Pyles. "We're honored to be recognized by Business Intelligence Group for our Broadvoice Success Program. This industry-leading program has supported thousands of customers and set them up for success with our award-winning b-hive UCaaS platform."

The Broadvoice Success Program, led by a dedicated customer success team, began in August 2021. Every customer, regardless of size, is assigned an orientation specialist to ease the learning curve, ensure the system is correctly set up and help customers embrace and understand the platform's full functionality. Since the program launched, Broadvoice has earned an industry-leading CSAT score of 92 percent and recorded a 15 percent reduction in customer support calls and a 10 percent reduction in technical support calls.

"Customer service professionals and suppliers have had to make significant changes to adapt to our evolving world," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "It's our honor to recognize Broadvoice as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and mid-market businesses with cloud communications solutions that deliver enterprise-class features as an affordable managed service. Broadvoice's unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and GoContact omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) solutions are built on proprietary technology platforms, giving the company complete control to meet customers' evolving needs. Broadvoice is also known for its industry-leading installation, support and the award-winning Broadvoice Success Program. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice drives collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Way

Director, Marketing Strategy and Operations

Broadvoice

970.289.0854

[email protected]mail4pr.com

Khali Henderson

Senior Partner

BuzzTheory (for Broadvoice)

480.999.5297

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadvoice