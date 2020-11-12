Broadvoice Earns A+ Rating with Better Business Bureau

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced today that it has earned the Better Business Bureau (BBB) A+ rating, the highest possible accreditation from the BBB, which helps millions of people find businesses, brands and charities they can trust.

"Earning the A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau validates Broadvoice's long-standing track record and ongoing commitment to operate with integrity," said Jim Murphy, CEO at Broadvoice. "We're dedicated to being customer-first, delivering high-quality advanced communications services with a high-touch customer experience, keeping our promises and standing by what we do."

To achieve its BBB A+ rating, Broadvoice scored 97 points or higher on a 100-point scale measuring a range of business practices aligned with the BBB Standards for Trust:

Build Trust – Establish and maintain a positive track record in the marketplace. Advertise Honestly – Adhere to established legal and ethical advertising and selling practices. Tell the Truth – Honestly represent products and services, including clear and prominent disclosures of all material terms. Be Transparent – Openly identify the nature, location and ownership of the business, and clearly disclose all material facts that bear on a customer's decision to buy. Honor Promises – Fulfill all contracts, commitments and representations. Be Responsive – Address disputes forwarded by BBB quickly, professionally and in good faith. Safeguard Privacy – Protect any data collected against unauthorized disclosure and fraud, collecting personal information only as needed, and respecting the preferences of customers regarding the use of their information. Embody Integrity –Approach all business dealings, marketplace transactions and commitments with integrity, good faith and intent to do what is reasonably expected.

About the Better Business Bureau

For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has been helping people find businesses, brands, and charities they can trust. Millions of people turn to BBB each year to view BBB Business Profiles and Charity Reports, all available for free on BBB.org. BBB Accredited Businesses support the mission and vision of BBB, and their dues and contributions allow BBB to offer its information and services to consumers at no charge. The Better Business Bureau is not affiliated with any governmental agency. Nearly 400,000 BBB Accredited Businesses support the mission of BBB. Find additional information about the BBB here: https://www.bbb.org/about-bbb.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.

Media Contact:

Jacob Burridge

Media Relations Manager

Broadvoice

949.205.1103

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadvoice

Related Links

http://www.broadvoice.com

