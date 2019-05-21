Broadvoice Hires Former Google Product Expert Khoi Nguyen as Head of Product

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP Trunking services for businesses, has hired Khoi Nguyen, technology product management veteran, as its head of product to drive product innovation in support of the company's 80% year-over-year growth.

Nguyen is an award-winning product executive who comes to Broadvoice from notable brands, including Google, OpenX, and Rubicon Project.

"I'm thrilled to introduce and welcome Khoi Nguyen to the team," said George Mitsopoulos, chief operating officer at Broadvoice. "He is an impressive product leader whose knowledge and experience will provide incredible value as we continue to grow."

As head of product, Nguyen will leverage his experience in software product management to oversee the company's award-winning b-hive platform as well as collaborate with other project managers to grow products as well as processes company-wide.

"Broadvoice has a tremendous opportunity in the communications and collaboration market," said Nguyen. "I'm proud to be a part of a team with such passion and drive for innovation and feel that my extensive background in software product management can provide a strong positive contribution to the company."

Broadvoice offers a flexible, smart portfolio of IP-based voice and data offerings, backed by its enterprise-class, geo-redundant IP telephony platform. This includes its flagship cloud UC and PBX services, which features unlimited voice calling plans throughout the continental United States and Canada.

