LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP Trunking services for businesses, has again invested in its growing national channel program with the addition of a new regional channel manager, Kathleen Annitto.

Kathleen is a seasoned sales professional with over 20 years of experience in direct sales, management and the telecom industry. Prior to joining Broadvoice, she was regional sales manager at StarLeaf.

Broadvoice Hires Kathleen Annitto as New Regional Channel Manager

"As Broadvoice's channel program continues to grow, it's vital that we bring on seasoned professionals to better support our partners," said Kim McLachlan, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Broadvoice. "We are thrilled to welcome Kathleen to the channel team and trust that her experience and drive will help partners grow their businesses and satisfy their customers."

Broadvoice offers a flexible, smart portfolio of IP-based voice and data offerings, backed by its enterprise-class, geo-redundant IP telephony platform. This includes its flagship cloud PBX and UC services, which features unlimited voice calling plans throughout the continental United States and Canada.

For more information on the Broadvoice Partner Program, please call 866.697.9112, or visit the Broadvoice Partner Program.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America.

Media Contact

Melanie Saxe

Marketing Communications Manager

747.210.9230

230982@email4pr.com

SOURCE Broadvoice

Related Links

https://www.broadvoice.com

