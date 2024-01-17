Broadvoice Introduces New AI-Driven Workflow Builder

News provided by

Broadvoice

17 Jan, 2024, 08:39 ET

Broadvoice AI Brings the Power of IVA and Advanced IVR Capabilities to SMBs and BPOs

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice, an omnichannel contact center platform and unified communications provider for small and mid-market enterprises and BPOs, announced the release of its new AI-driven workflow builder, Broadvoice AI. Using intelligent virtual agents (IVA) and advanced interactive voice response (IVR) capabilities, the next-generation tool improves the customer experience and boosts operational efficiency and productivity.

Continue Reading
The AI-driven workflow builder that actually improves your experience.
The AI-driven workflow builder that actually improves your experience.

"We all know AI is transforming the contact center industry, but many small and mid-size businesses are intimidated by the prospect of implementing the technology into their operations," said Broadvoice Chief Product Officer George Mitsopoulos. "Broadvoice AI is simple to deploy and use and has an immediate impact on agents and operations. Instead of wasting valuable time on repetitive calls and queries, agents can now address more complex issues, resulting in a better overall customer experience and immediate ROI."

Broadvoice AI goes beyond traditional, prompt-based self-service menus to allow open-ended inquiries that address customer needs in real-time. Workflows intelligently automate responses, complete tasks and trigger subsequent actions, like sending a text from an IVR interaction, without involving a live agent. Customers using Broadvoice AI experienced an 80% success in voice bot efficiency and a 42% reduction in time using IVR navigation.

"Now our client [can] verbalize [their] need and an artificial intelligence system processes the request and transfers it to a team that is best equipped to deal with [the] request," said María José Baena, Customer Service Manager at Tinsa, a Broadvoice AI customer.

To learn more about Broadvoice AI, visit here.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and mid-market businesses with cloud communications solutions that deliver enterprise-class features as an affordable managed service. Broadvoice's unified communications as a service and omnichannel contact center as a service solutions are built on proprietary technology platforms, giving the company complete control to meet customers' evolving needs. Broadvoice is also known for its industry-leading installation, support and the award-winning Broadvoice Success Program. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice drives collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

Media Contact:
Kimberly Way
Director, Marketing Strategy and Operations
Broadvoice
970.289.0854
[email protected]

SOURCE Broadvoice

Also from this source

Broadvoice Awarded 2023 Unified Communications Excellence Award from INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

Broadvoice, an omnichannel contact center platform and unified communications provider for small and mid-market enterprises and BPOs, announced that...

Broadvoice Wins Best Service Provider in the 2023 UC Partner Awards

Broadvoice, an omnichannel contact center platform and unified communications provider for small and mid-market businesses and BPOs, announced today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.