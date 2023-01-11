Broadvoice Launches GoContact Cloud Contact Center Solution in North America

Low-code CCaaS Platform Breaks Barriers for Ease of Use and Affordability with All-Inclusive Plans and Surge Licensing

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UCaaS), omnichannel contact center (CCaaS) and SIP trunking services for small and midmarket businesses, announced the anticipated launch of the GoContact omnichannel cloud contact center solution for business customers in North America.

The GoContact platform joins the Broadvoice portfolio with the July 2021 acquisition of GoContact, a CCaaS provider based in Aveiro, Portugal. Since 2008, GoContact has become the go-to CCaaS solution among business process outsourcing (BPO) companies and contact centers in Europe and Latin America. Over the past 18 months since the acquisition, Broadvoice has been gearing up to deliver and support the GoContact service in the U.S. and Canada.

"We're excited to finally bring GoContact to our business customers in North America," said Broadvoice CEO Jim Murphy. "The cloud-native, low-code CCaaS platform is a game-changer in the contact center space. GoContact offers enterprise-class omnichannel functionality that's been tested by BPOs and call centers around the world. At the same time, it delivers optimal ease of use and affordability that lives up to our promise to simplify communications for small and midmarket businesses."

GoContact reduces technological and licensing complexity to transform contact center options for businesses of all sizes. Compared to other solutions in the market, GoContact is:

Easy to deploy – GoContact is provisioned in a cloud-native environment, so there's no hardware required. Unlike many competing solutions, GoContact runs in a browser with no additional software required.

– GoContact is provisioned in a cloud-native environment, so there's no hardware required. Unlike many competing solutions, GoContact runs in a browser with no additional software required. Easy to use – GoContact gives agents a single pane of glass for calls, chat, email and social media in one queue within the same browser. No separate applications are required for each channel or admin and agent roles.

– GoContact gives agents a single pane of glass for calls, chat, email and social media in one queue within the same browser. No separate applications are required for each channel or admin and agent roles. Easy to manage – GoContact is designed for users, not IT. There's no coding or scripting required. For example, a contact center manager can build an inbound campaign queue, set up the rules, and assign agents in less than 10 minutes using the platform's drag-and-drop interface. No special training or certifications are needed.

– GoContact is designed for users, not IT. There's no coding or scripting required. For example, a contact center manager can build an inbound campaign queue, set up the rules, and assign agents in less than 10 minutes using the platform's drag-and-drop interface. No special training or certifications are needed. Easy to afford – GoContact is a proprietary platform that Broadvoice owns and operates with no ongoing licensing overhead, enabling the company to offer disruptive pricing. Plus, customers can save money with concurrent seat licenses instead of paying for individual agent licenses whether they're scheduled to work or not.

– GoContact is a proprietary platform that Broadvoice owns and operates with no ongoing licensing overhead, enabling the company to offer disruptive pricing. Plus, customers can save money with concurrent seat licenses instead of paying for individual agent licenses whether they're scheduled to work or not. Easy to scale – Uniquely, GoContact offers "surge licensing," enabling customers to temporarily scale up from as few as 10 licenses to meet peak seasonal demand and then return to normal levels for true metered pricing.

– Uniquely, GoContact offers "surge licensing," enabling customers to temporarily scale up from as few as 10 licenses to meet peak seasonal demand and then return to normal levels for true metered pricing. Easy to add-on – With GoContact, there are no add-on costs; all standard capabilities are bundled in the monthly seat charge. That means customers automatically have access to our exclusive features like Agent Assist, which guides agents through live calls, enhancing productivity and performance.

With GoContact, there are no add-on costs; all standard capabilities are bundled in the monthly seat charge. That means customers automatically have access to our exclusive features like Agent Assist, which guides agents through live calls, enhancing productivity and performance. Easy to update – GoContact updates are automatic and included in our licensing.

GoContact is available immediately at a special introductory rate through Broadvoice's authorized partners. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

Supporting Customer Quotes

"With GoContact, we integrate several communication channels, such as voice, tickets and social networks, without the need to rely on other plat­forms. The omnichannel aspect of the GoContact solution has improved our customer service experience."

– Hélder Gama, Senior Coordinator, Manpower Solutions

"At Ucall, customer service software is not just software; it is, along with our people, one of our competitive advantages. Choosing GoContact as a partner is betting on a technological solution that allows us to innovate and keep up with the trends of the best in customer experience."

– Mário Tazi, Director of Operations, Ucall

Supporting Partner Quote

"The addition of the GoContact omnichannel contact center to the Broadvoice UCaaS solution allows us to bring one-stop shopping and invoicing to our inbound CCaaS clients. The combination enables us to deliver tremendous value to our clients by reducing the complexity of managing multiple vendors. GoContact allows us to grow our business with Broadvoice by opening the door to our larger and/or complex businesses. These businesses require a specific set of support and have specific expectations regarding Contact Center applications. GoContact is great choice to provide a CCaaS solution that includes integrations with specific CRMs and ticketing systems. One of the attractions is a drag-and-drop script builder and built-in CPaaS for Agent Assist. It's now all covered with Broadvoice. "

– Joseph Saullo, Solution Advisor, First Class Connection Corp.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and midmarket businesses with cloud communications solutions that deliver enterprise-class features as an affordable managed service. Broadvoice's b-hive Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and GoContact omnichannel Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions are built on proprietary technology platforms, giving the company complete control to meet customers' evolving needs. Broadvoice is also known for its industry-leading installation, support and award-winning Customer Success Program. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice drives collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Way

Senior Manager, Marketing Operations

Broadvoice

970.289.0854

[email protected]

Khali Henderson

Senior Partner

BuzzTheory (for Broadvoice)

480.999.5297

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadvoice