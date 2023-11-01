Broadvoice Named to Inc.'s Second Annual Power Partner Awards

News provided by

Broadvoice

01 Nov, 2023, 12:16 ET

Broadvoice Communications Platforms Highlighted for Supporting Startups and Empowering Growth

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week Inc. Business Media recognized Broadvoice as a recipient of the second annual Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. This is the second consecutive year Broadvoice has earned the award, which is based on customer ratings.

The 2023 Power Partners list recognizes 389 firms in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics and productivity, as well as other areas of business that received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration and fundraising, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"We're thrilled to receive the Inc. Power Partner Award for the second year in a row," said Jim Murphy, CEO of Broadvoice. "Our entire organization is focused on making customer experiences accessible and affordable for small and mid-market businesses. Earning this award confirms that we're delivering critical business-building solutions and support that our customers value and need to grow and thrive."

Broadvoice technology supports the ways small and mid-market businesses connect, regardless of their channel or location. Broadvoice provides powerful cloud PBX, unified communications and collaboration technology, including award-winning unified communications as a service and contact center as a service solutions that deliver enterprise-class features at an affordable rate.

Broadvoice's proprietary UCaaS platform delivers comprehensive communications capabilities rarely found in enterprise cloud solutions, let alone in a platform purpose-built for small and mid-market businesses with as few as 10 employees. It includes cloud PBX, UC, collaboration features and integrations for Salesforce and Microsoft Teams.

Broadvoice CCaaS helps businesses reduce technological complexity while maximizing the ROI of business conversations through omnichannel experiences, sophisticated agent assistance tools and easily customized scripts and queues.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

The complete list of 2023 winners is available in the November 2023 issue of Inc., online now and on newsstands October 31, 2023.

About Inc. Business Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Broadvoice
Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and mid-market businesses with cloud communications solutions that deliver enterprise-class features as an affordable managed service. Broadvoice's b-hive unified communications as a service and omnichannel contact center as a service solutions are built on proprietary technology platforms, giving the company complete control to meet customers' evolving needs. Broadvoice is also known for its industry-leading installation, support and the award-winning Broadvoice Success Program. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice drives collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

Media Contacts:
Kimberly Way
Director, Marketing Strategy and Operations
Broadvoice
970.289.0854
[email protected]

SOURCE Broadvoice

Also from this source

Broadvoice Awarded 2023 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award

Broadvoice, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) for thriving...

Broadvoice Introduces CXHub: A BPO Marketplace for Labor Outsourcing

Broadvoice, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) for thriving...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.