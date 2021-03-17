Broadvoice Names Lauri Martinez as Vice President of Channel Marketing

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP Trunking services for businesses, today announced the addition of technology channel marketing veteran Lauri Martinez as Vice President of Channel Marketing.

Martinez brings more than 20 years of B2B marketing experience to Broadvoice, where she will work to ensure that Broadvoice's partner program aligns with the company's overall growth strategy and delivers true value to Broadvoice partners. Specifically, she will oversee the development of strategic marketing plans to help recruit, onboard and enable partners to market and sell Broadvoice solutions. She will be responsible for all to-channel and through-channel campaigns and will also manage the Broadvoice Partner Advisory Board.

"Lauri is a passionate and results-driven technology channel marketer and is a welcome addition to our channel leadership team," said Kim McLachlan, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Broadvoice. "Her deep skill set in developing marketing strategies and programs will be instrumental in helping Broadvoice to accelerate the success of our current and future sales partners and ultimately grow our pipeline."

Before joining Broadvoice, Martinez served as Senior Director, North America Field, Channel and Customer Marketing at PGi. Previously, she held senior marketing positions with CA Technologies, TSL Marketing, Windstream and IBM. Martinez also volunteers to help local small businesses with marketing, including customer growth and retention strategies, and social media marketing.

"I'm excited to join the Broadvoice channel team and to be part of an organization that's channel first," said Martinez. "My first objective is to support our partner program, which enables our selling partners to take their UCaaS businesses to the next level – more proof of Broadvoice's commitment to the channel as a true go-to-market partner."

For more information on the Broadvoice Partner Program, please call 866.697.9112, or visit the Broadvoice Partner Program.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America.

