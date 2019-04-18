Broadvoice Names Marisa Freeden as Vice President of Brand and Experience

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP Trunking services for businesses, has announced that Marisa Freeden has been named as the company's Vice President of Brand and Experience.

Marisa has more than a decade of experience in marketing and specializes in the business, technical and creative aspects of sales, marketing, and branding. In her new role, Marisa will lead the overall brand for Broadvoice, including the planning, development, and the execution of the company's brand strategy.

As VP of Brand and Experience, Marisa is also responsible for research and analysis to help measure experience satisfaction and identify customer needs, perceptions and motivations that are critical to driving stronger customer loyalty that contributes to revenue growth.

"Our partners and our customers are two important aspects of the Broadvoice brand, and Marisa will have oversight of both," said Broadvoice CEO Jim Murphy. "Her experience in brand marketing along with her passion and knowledge of the company make her a fantastic choice to lead this team."

Marisa most recently served as Director of Brand and Channel Marketing at Broadvoice, where she was responsible for developing and executing marketing plans and championing the brand story across all campaigns and marketing materials. Previously, she served as Lead Partner Sales Manager at Broadvoice. Prior to joining Broadvoice, Marisa served as Managing Producer for Disney Channel.

"Broadvoice has built a reputation on making meaningful connections," said Marisa. "I am excited to head this department and collaborate with colleagues and clients who are passionate about compelling brand experiences and making lasting relationships."

Marisa's promotion comes at a time of significant growth for Broadvoice and its channel program. Broadvoice was just named to the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year, and recently expanded its executive team with the addition of Kevin Connor as its new CFO, as well as Darrin Ingram as Vice President of Client and Partner Solutions. In the past year, Broadvoice has also expanded its channel program with the addition of three new regional channel managers.

Broadvoice offers a flexible, smart portfolio of IP-based voice and data offerings, backed by its enterprise-class, geo-redundant IP telephony platform. This includes its flagship cloud UC and PBX services, which features unlimited voice calling plans throughout the continental United States and Canada.

For more information on the Broadvoice Partner Program, please call 866.697.9112, or visit www.broadvoice.com/partners.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America.

SOURCE Broadvoice

