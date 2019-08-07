Broadvoice names Michael Otting as Midwest Regional Channel Manager

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP Trunking services for businesses, has once again expanded its channel management team with the addition of Michael Otting to cover the country's Midwest region.

The latest appointment follows the recent hire of regional channel manager Taylor Baranowski in Texas to further support the company's thriving national partner program.

Michael brings 21 years of experience in telecommunications and technology. Prior to joining Broadvoice, he was vice president of sales at Unified Global Solutions. In his new role, he covers North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the team," said Kim McLachlan, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Broadvoice. "As the Midwest region continues to experience exponential growth, Michael's deep well of support and resources will provide increased value for our partners in the area."

In addition to Michael's wealth of experience in the region, he brings established relationships with partners in the area.

"I'm very excited to be with an industry leading company who's focused on delivering an amazing experience for their people, customers, and partners," said Michael. "I look forward to working very closely with our partners to provide education and strategy to help grow their business."

Broadvoice offers a flexible, smart portfolio of IP-based voice and data offerings, backed by its enterprise-class, geo-redundant IP telephony platform. This includes its flagship cloud PBX and UC services, which features unlimited voice calling plans throughout the continental United States and Canada.

For more information on the Broadvoice Partner Program, please call 866.697.9112, or visit www.broadvoice.com/partners.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America.

