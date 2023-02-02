Broadvoice Names Sean Johnston New VP of Channel Partnerships and Alliances

Channel Veteran Brings UCaaS and CCaaS Leadership to Partnership Strategy

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) and SIP Trunking services for small and mid-market businesses, has named cloud communications channel veteran Sean Johnston as its new Vice President of Channel Partnerships and Alliances.

In this role, Johnston will lead Broadvoice's channel strategy as the company grows and scales its partner-led go-to-market approach. He will focus initially on building awareness and driving partner sales for the Broadvoice GoContact omnichannel cloud contact center solution, which was rolled out to partners and customers in North America in January.

"Broadvoice is known for its partner-friendly channel program, which helps partners grow their cloud communications business by giving them tools to attract and retain customers. We've invested in flexible proprietary communications platforms to meet customer needs, and we have an award-winning customer success program that's unrivaled in the market. On top of that, we offer the training, sales support and incentives that partners need to be successful," said Kim McLachlan, Senior Vice President of Sales for Broadvoice. "With the launch of GoContact, we can meet the UCaaS and CCaaS needs of ever-larger customers through our partnerships with agents, VARs and MSPs across North America. Sean's experience working with partners in the U.S. and Canada makes him a great fit for our expanding Broadvoice channel team."

In less than 10 years, Johnston has earned industry recognition as an award-winning channel manager and director. Most recently, he was National Channel Director at 8x8, where he supported strategic partners and received the AVANT Communications Hustle Award. Previously, Johnston rose through the ranks at Mitel from Agent Channel Account Manager to Channel Account Manager–UCaaS to Senior Channel Account Manager for their CDW account. He also served as Mitel's Canada Cloud Team Lead and earned a Telarus Coin of Excellence.

"I'm excited to join the Broadvoice team and continue to expand its successful partner program," said Johnston. "Partners want to join the Broadvoice program because we have the best solutions for their customers and the support and resources they need to build their businesses. It sets Broadvoice apart from the competition."

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and mid-market businesses with cloud communications solutions that deliver enterprise-class features as an affordable managed service. Broadvoice's unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and GoContact omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) solutions are built on proprietary technology platforms, giving the company complete control to meet customers' evolving needs. Broadvoice is also known for its industry-leading installation, support and the award-winning Broadvoice Success Program. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice drives collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

