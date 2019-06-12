Broadvoice Names Taylor Baranowski as Regional Channel Manager in Texas

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP Trunking services for businesses, has expanded its channel management team once again with the addition of Taylor Baranowski to oversee growth in the Texas region.

Taylor's appointment follows the recent additions of Cathy Banks and Erald Lika as regional channel managers in the Midwest and Northeast respectively.

Taylor Baranowski Regional Channel Manager Texas

"Our national channel program continues to grow rapidly," said Kameron Olsen, vice president of channel sales and strategy at Broadvoice. "We have been fortunate that partner demand continues to necessitate greater channel management coverage across the United States."

With experience in management and the telecommunications industry, Taylor comes to Broadvoice from Vonage, where he most recently served as senior solutions sales executive.

"We are excited to have Taylor join our team. We have seen tremendous growth in the Midwest," said Tessley Smith, vice president of channel sales at Broadvoice. "We are confident that Taylor will provide our local partners with the personal relationship and accountability they have come to expect from Broadvoice."

As regional channel manager in Texas, Taylor will be responsible for meeting partner demand in a growing region while raising awareness of Broadvoice solutions through partner training and development, designed to help partners grow their business. He will ensure that partners have everything they need to successfully market business cloud telephony and represent Broadvoice.

Broadvoice offers a flexible, smart portfolio of IP-based voice and data offerings, backed by its enterprise-class, geo-redundant IP telephony platform. This includes its flagship cloud UC and PBX services, which features unlimited voice calling plans throughout the continental United States and Canada.

About Broadvoice Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America. For more information about Broadvoice, please visit broadvoice.com.

