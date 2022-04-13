Broadvoice Now Offers Virtual Seat for Microsoft Teams Integration with b-hive Cloud Phone System

UCaaS Provider Empowers Teams Users with Enterprise Calling on Existing Mobile Devices; No Hardware or Software Required

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC), call center services (CCaaS), and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced today the addition of a Virtual Seat option for its Broadvoice b-hive Cloud PBX integration with the Microsoft Teams collaboration hub.

The Virtual b-hive Seat for Microsoft Teams enables remote users to make and receive calls within the Teams app on their existing mobile devices; no desk phone, softphone, or mobile app is required. The service is made possible through Direct Routing and is enabled natively within Teams.

"Virtual b-hive Seats are great options for Microsoft Teams customers with mobile and remote employees that need external calling capabilities," said George Mitsopoulos, Chief Product Officer for Broadvoice. "They can keep in touch with teammates and customers while on the go using their existing mobile phones. The desktop application will log and track calls and conversations for one seamless experience."

Introduced in March 2020, Broadvoice b-hive for Microsoft Teams empowers businesses to access b-hive's enterprise-class communications functionality natively from the Teams application on any computer or mobile device. They also can access advanced calling and call center features, like call routing, auto-attendant, call queues, faxing and more.

The Virtual b-hive Seat for Teams enables unlimited domestic calls and a feature-rich PBX, turning Microsoft Teams into a unified communications experience. It also provides additional benefits for Microsoft Teams customers, including:

Reducing hardware costs; no desk phones are required

Streamlining software footprint and management by enabling Teams with external voice

Lessening management overhead by consolidating apps and eliminating hardware

Enabling redundant communications in case of Microsoft outages

Providing a cost-effective alternative to Microsoft's off-the-shelf voice solutions

Offering unlimited calling compared to Microsoft's metered calling plans

Extending 24/7 support for businesses that require a higher level of service

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice serves the world's SMBs, enhancing collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

