LOS ANGELES and MIAMI, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced today at ITEXPO in Miami that it's offering business customers using its voice over IP (VoIP) services a 100 percent uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA) as part of its commitment to deliver an unmatched customer experience.

Broadvoice Offers 100% Uptime Service Level Agreement

"Our business customers count on us for their communication needs – not most of the time, but all of the time," said George Mitsopoulos, Chief Product Officer for Broadvoice. "A 100 percent SLA backs up our commitment to delivering a stable, secure and reliable network for customers of our hosted voice, UC and SIP trunking services."

Industrywide SLAs for voice services typically are 99.9 percent, which means customers should expect 8 hours, 46 minutes of downtime annually. That could cost a business as much as $2,945,600 if, as Gartner claims, the average cost of network downtime is $5,600 per minute.

"Broadvoice is passionate about bringing an enterprise-class communications platform to the small and medium business (SMB) market," said Mitsopoulos. "We understand that the reliability of an SMB's communications systems is critical to their success."

To outdo the industry average with its 100 percent uptime SLA, Broadvoice spent the last year revamping its born-in-the-cloud b-hive platform and network infrastructure to rival the best in the industry. Broadvoice's hybrid cloud architecture leverages leading cloud providers for application and data processing alongside its own geo-redundant data centers for media processing – all backed by Broadvoice 24/7 network operations center (NOC) and extensive system monitoring.

"Our resilient infrastructure coupled with multicarrier relationships gives Broadvoice customers the ability to rest easy knowing that we've got them covered," said Mitsopoulos. "Broadvoice is so confident in the reliability of its network that we're putting our money where our mouth is and offering credits to customers in the unlikely event that they experience downtime or even degraded quality of service."

As part of the new SLA, Broadvoice voice customers can request credits for service disruption or degraded service levels.

Broadvoice's 100 percent SLA is the company's latest investment in delivering a best-in-class customer experience. In 2020, the company focused on developing a service culture and defined customer satisfaction as the key metric of success. As a result, CSAT improved more than 26 percent and NPS improved more than 299 percent in less than a year. Earlier this year, Broadvoice received three Stevie awards for outstanding customer service.

To find out more about the 100 percent SLA, meet with the Broadvoice team at ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, Meeting Room 13, at the Miami Beach Convention Center, June 22-25, 2021. Broadvoice also will be demonstrating the all-new video-enabled Broadvoice b-hive Communicator all-in-one communications and collaboration app.

