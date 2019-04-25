LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC), and SIP Trunking services for businesses, announced today that TMC, a global integrated media company, has named b-hive as a recipient of a 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award.

Broadvoice receives 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year award

"b-hive is constantly evolving with the latest communication innovations to increase productivity and ease workflow for today's small and midsize businesses (SMBs)," said George Mitsopoulos, chief operating officer at Broadvoice. "We're thrilled to be a part of a prestigious group of companies recognized for their exceptional products and services."

b-hive is a cloud PBX platform that combines telephony and UC services into a comprehensive UCaaS bundle with voice, messaging and virtual call center solutions with SD-WAN. The platform is connected to a secure and redundant network infrastructure and provides communications capabilities that are rarely found together in enterprise cloud solutions, let alone one that is designed for SMBs with as few as 10 employees.

"I am honored to recognize Broadvoice with a 2019 Product of the Year Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, b-hive has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued leadership from Broadvoice."

The winners of the 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year will be featured in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online and on TMCnet.

b-hive was recognized with a 2018 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award last April, and most recently a 2018 Unified Communications Excellence Award and a 2018 Customer Experience Innovation Award.

Broadvoice offers a flexible, smart portfolio of IP-based voice and data offerings, backed by its enterprise-class, geo-redundant IP telephony platform. This includes its flagship cloud UC and PBX services, which features unlimited voice calling plans throughout the continental United States and Canada.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America. For more information about Broadvoice, please visit broadvoice.com.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join our Linked In group.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

Broadvoice Contact:

Melanie Saxe

Marketing Communications Manager

747.210.9230

213333@email4pr.com

TMC Contact

Stephanie Thompson

Manager

203-852-6800, ext. 139

213333@email4pr.com

SOURCE Broadvoice

Related Links

https://www.broadvoice.com

