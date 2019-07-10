LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC), and SIP Trunking services for businesses, announced today that its cloud PBX platform b-hive has been named a 2019 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner by TMC for the second year in a row.

Broadvoice Receives 2019 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

"We developed b-hive from the ground up to be the premiere cloud communications platform with end-to-end customer experience in mind. From its ease to deploy and administer to its rich PBX, contact center and messaging features, we aimed to provide our customers with a frictionless experience," said George Mitsopoulos, chief operating officer at Broadvoice. "We are humbled that Broadvoice has been recognized once again for its innovation in Unified Communications and are excited to continue to innovate on b-hive."

b-hive is a cloud PBX platform that combines telephony and UC services into a comprehensive UCaaS bundle with voice, messaging and virtual call center solutions with SD-WAN. The platform is connected to a secure and redundant network infrastructure and provides enterprise-level cloud communications capabilities that are designed for SMBs with as few as 10 employees.

"It gives me great pleasure to honor Broadvoice as a 2019 recipient of TMC's Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, b-hive," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by Broadvoice in their groundbreaking work on b-hive."

Winners of the 2019 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award will be announced online and highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.

Broadvoice offers a flexible, smart portfolio of IP-based voice and data offerings, backed by its enterprise-class, geo-redundant IP telephony platform. This includes its flagship cloud UC and PBX services, which features unlimited voice calling plans throughout the continental United States and Canada.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America. For more information about Broadvoice, please visit broadvoice.com.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join our Linked In group. Subscribe or visit www.itmag.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .

