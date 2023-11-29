Broadvoice Receives 2023 Contact Center as a Service Product of the Year Award from CUSTOMER Magazine

Broadvoice CCaaS Honored for Exceptional Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice, an omnichannel contact center platform and unified communications provider for small and mid-market businesses and BPOs, announced today that TMC named the Broadvoice CCaaS platform as a winner of the 2023 CCaaS Product of the Year Award.

The CUSTOMER CCaaS Product of the Year Awards honor individual solutions that have demonstrated exceptional achievements in delivering top-tier, scalable and feature-rich contact center solutions to businesses of all sizes. The awards celebrate those who have revolutionized customer service and empowered organizations to deliver seamless, personalized and exceptional CX to their clientele.

The Broadvoice CCaaS platform launched in the U.S. in January 2023 as a breakthrough cloud-native contact center designed to simplify operations. The platform uses advances in computing — cloud, containers, microservices and more — and combines them into an omnichannel platform that is easy to use, easy to manage and easy to afford. Broadvoice CCaaS delivers the personalized and optimized experiences today's customers expect.

"We're thrilled that the Broadvoice CCaaS platform has been recognized as a CUSTOMER CCaaS Product of the Year," said George Mitsopoulos, Chief Product Officer at Broadvoice. "Our CCaaS platform was built to meet the high demand for features and flexibility for BPOs, with the simplicity and affordability that small and mid-market customers look for as well."

Broadvoice CCaaS offers several benefits for clients and their customers:

Businesses can interact with customers on a variety of channels such as voice, email, chat and even social media — all through one interface.

Agents can view all customer interactions and histories and interact on different channels without losing the context of the conversation. This helps personalize interactions and improve customer service.

Supervisors and managers can access multi-channel data and analytics from a single interface and monitor team performance with real-time reporting and statistics.

Agents can boost customer engagement and satisfaction with the Smart Scripting feature that equips agents with the right information at the right time.

"On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor Broadvoice with a 2023 CCaaS Product of the Year Award," said TMC CEO Rich Tehrani. "Its Broadvoice CCaaS solution has proven deserving of this elite status, and I look forward to continued innovation from Broadvoice in 2024 and beyond."

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and mid-market businesses with cloud communications solutions that deliver enterprise-class features as an affordable managed service. Broadvoice's unified communications as a service and omnichannel contact center as a service solutions are built on proprietary technology platforms, giving the company complete control to meet customers' evolving needs. Broadvoice is also known for its industry-leading installation, support and the award-winning Broadvoice Success Program. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice drives collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

Media Contacts:

Kimberly Way

Director, Marketing Strategy and Operations

Broadvoice

970.289.0854

[email protected]

Michelle Connolly

Senior Marketing Manager

TMC

203.852.6800

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadvoice