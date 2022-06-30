Broadvoice Recognized as a Top 50 Inspiring Workplace in North America

Cloud Communications Service Provider Ranked No. 23 for Inclusive Culture

LOS ANGELES , June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC), call center services (CCaaS) and SIP trunking services for businesses, ranked No. 23 in the "Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces" list for North America by Inspiring Workplaces.

The inaugural award recognizes companies that put people at the heart of the organization. The Inspiring Workplaces list is based on six key award elements, including culture and purpose, leadership, wellbeing, communication, experience and inclusion, as they contribute to a holistic workplace culture.

Broadvoice was recognized by the Inspiring Workplaces organization for inclusion as the strongest award element. Specifically, judges lauded the Broadvoice DEI Council, a 2021 internal initiative with a mission to represent and reflect the experiences, perspectives and viewpoints of the people, partners and communities Broadvoice serves. The DEI Council strives to encourage diversity, achieve equity and foster inclusion for all.

"Broadvoice is committed to creating an inclusive and collaborative culture," said Jim Murphy, Broadvoice CEO. "We value our people and want them to enjoy their daily work, team and company. We consistently request employee feedback and prioritize evaluating and implementing their suggestions to enhance our employee experience and company culture. We're thrilled and honored to receive this award from Inspiring Workplaces. "

Inspiring Workplaces' mission is to change the world through the world of work. The 2022 "Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces in North America" list is to celebrate forward-thinking organizations that look to the future of performance by supporting an exceptional culture. Research by Bain & Company and EIU Research has shown that inspired employees are 125 percent more productive than satisfied employees who are 100 percent productive.

Broadvoice believes that a caring culture creates a positive work environment, which encourages employees to reach their full potential and, as a result, transforms the organization.

