Broadvoice Strengthens Channel Team with Addition of 2 Regional Channel Managers

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP trunking services for businesses, is reinforcing its commitment to its indirect sales partners with the addition of two new regional sales professionals to its channel management team.

Robert Sanchez joins Broadvoice as Regional Channel Manager – Mountain West and Joseph Galluzzi is now Regional Channel Manager – Northeast. Broadvoice also has regional channel managers in California, Southwest, Midwest and Southeast.

"As a channel-first organization, Broadvoice continues to expand its partner community, so we're adding resources and expertise to stay ahead of growing demand," said Kim McLachlan, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Broadvoice. "We're pleased to welcome two veteran telecom sales professionals to the Broadvoice team to provide in-region sales support."

Sanchez comes to Broadvoice from CenturyLink where he was a Channel Sales Manager for more than 13 years, focusing on net new sales and growing an existing revenue base of more than $3 million with 609 agent partners. Sanchez has extensive experience developing and executing customized plans to increase sales volumes.

Prior to joining Broadvoice, Galluzzi was a Senior Partner Development Manager – Mid-Atlantic Region at Telarus, where he grew revenue more than 200 percent in the last year. Previously, Galluzzi held roles as Regional Channel Manager for Spectrum Enterprise, Partner Channel Manager at EarthLink Business and Partner Channel Manager at One Communications.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.

