Broadvoice Taps Eric Brooker as Director of Channel

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP Trunking services for businesses, has tapped Eric Brooker as director of channel.

Brooker's appointment follows the recent additions of Vincent Mussumeci as senior channel manager and industry veterans Alan Kaplan and Randy Greene as regional channel managers to further support Broadvoice's expanding channel program and double-digit sales growth with its suite of cloud communications services.

Eric Brooker, Director of Channel, Broadvoice

Brooker brings nearly 20 years of industry experience in channel-related sales leadership positions. Prior to joining Broadvoice, he was most notably the channel chief for Ecessa, an SD-WAN manufacturer. Brooker also has held leadership positions at Viasat, ShoreTel and McLeodUSA (now Windstream).

"We're extremely delighted to add Eric to our team," said Tessley Smith, vice president of channel for Broadvoice. "With our rapid growth and expansion, it was essential for us to find the right person. Eric is a high-energy guy, and his enthusiasm is infectious. He has a proven track record of developing channel strategies and supporting channel partner success, and I know his experience and talents will benefit all of our partners across the country."

As director of channel, Brooker will work with regional channel managers to execute territory strategies as well as identify, recruit and cultivate strategic partner alliances that align with Broadvoice and support its growth and market expansion.

"I am thrilled to be joining the team at Broadvoice," said Brooker. "The culture, products and channel-friendly philosophy really drew me in. Broadvoice is strong financially yet small enough to be nimble and work hand-in-hand with partners and clients to deliver an amazing experience, and its products are terrific. It's a great time to be in the UC space, and I'm truly excited to be a part of a company that has such a bright future."

Broadvoice offers a flexible, smart portfolio of IP-based voice and data offerings, backed by its enterprise-class, geo-redundant IP telephony platform, Broadvoice b-hive. This includes its flagship cloud UC and PBX services, which features unlimited voice calling plans throughout the continental United States and Canada.

For more information on the Broadvoice Partner Program, please call 866-634-1394, or visit www.broadvoice.com/partners.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual contact center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America. Visit Broadvoice.com to learn more.

