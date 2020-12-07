Broadvoice to Deliver Toys to Needy Families on Behalf of Customers and Partners

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC), and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced today its participation in the Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots charity drive to give back to the growing number of people who find themselves in need during the holiday season as a result of the economic fallout of the pandemic.

Over the next few weeks, Broadvoice will support the program by donating toys and facilitating donations on behalf of the Broadvoice community. For every new deal sold through December, Broadvoice will donate an additional toy to the program on behalf of partners and customers.

"Broadvoice has participated in a Toy for Tots program for many years, but this year, we wanted to expand our contribution to support more families," said Marisa Freeden, Vice President, Brand. "We also want to make it easier for people to participate without going to a physical location due to challenges with COVID-19."

All toys collected will benefit the Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots programs with donations made to regional offices throughout the country.

For more information regarding the drive, or how you can help support our community, please contact Marisa Freeden at 408-471-4075 or [email protected].

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.

