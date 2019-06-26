Broadvoice Welcomes Kim McLachlan as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP Trunking services for businesses, announced today that Kim McLachlan has joined the company as senior vice president of sales and marketing as Broadvoice continues to experience exponential growth nationwide.

Kim McLachlan

Kim is an award-winning sales leader and industry veteran. In her new role, she will further improve the alignment and communication between Broadvoice sales, marketing, and operation teams, creating even greater opportunities to optimize revenue from channels across all market segments, and develop leadership talent across the organization.

"Kim is a talented, proven executive with a strong background in sales and marketing," said Sam Ghahremanpour, President of Broadvoice. "Having led nationwide sales for a UCaaS and cloud-based solutions provider, Kim's contributions to our sales and marketing teams will be of great value to our organization, our partners, and ultimately our customers."

Prior to joining Broadvoice, Kim spent over 20 years in management and executive roles at West Corporation. During her tenure, Kim served as senior vice president of sales and was responsible for channel and direct sales, including inside sales. Under her leadership, the company established new partnerships, expanded the inside sales team, and improved sales performance year over year.

Broadvoice offers a flexible, smart portfolio of IP-based voice and data offerings, backed by its enterprise-class, geo-redundant IP telephony platform. This includes its flagship cloud UC and PBX services, which features unlimited voice calling plans throughout the continental United States and Canada.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America. For more information about Broadvoice, please visit broadvoice.com.

