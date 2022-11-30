Broadvoice Wins 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award

Broadvoice b-hive UCaaS Platform Honored for Delivering Exceptional IP Communications Solution

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), call center as a service (CCaaS) and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced today that TMC named the Broadvoice b-hive UCaaS platform as a recipient of the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award.

Presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine, the Excellence Award recognizes companies that have developed exceptional IP Communications solutions. Winners are selected based on actual client case studies showcasing solutions proven to provide end-users with desired results.

Broadvoice was honored for its work with medical industry client Optimal Pain & Regenerative Medicine. Broadvoice b-hive has improved both internal and external communications for the company. In particular, OPRM leverages the platform for supporting mobile employees with hotdesking and an all-in-one Communicator app.

Hot Desking functionality enables employees to port their extension to any device at any location. Instead of carrying IP desk phones, employees can simply dial a code and bring that extension to their device of choice.

Broadvoice's next-generation b-hive Communicator gives workers a single app for calling, video, texting, collaboration, voicemail and fax. The app also features new and enhanced video collaboration capabilities as part of the reimagined user experience (UX) interface.

"Broadvoice b-hive provides the portable, mobile and easy-to-use solutions that today's businesses require for a more distributed workforce," said Broadvoice Chief Product Officer George Mitsopoulos. "Our customers' needs help drive our innovations, and the need for remote telephony solutions continues to be a priority. We're proud to provide solutions that work for our customers and are honored to be recognized by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine."

"Congratulations to Broadvoice for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications," said TMC CEO Rich Tehrani. "The Broadvoice b-hive platform has demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional, measurable and tangible results for its users."

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with a virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice serves the world's SMBs, enhancing collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has provided unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content, from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

