Broadvoice Wins 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

Broadvoice's b-hive Communicator Recognized for Industry Innovation

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named b-hive Communicator as a recipient of a 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award.

The INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award, now in its 23rd year, recognizes and honors exceptional VoIP and IP Communications products and services.

"I'm honored to recognize Broadvoice with a 2022 Product of the Year Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation," said Rich Tehrani, TMC CEO. "In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, b-hive Communicator has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued leadership from Broadvoice."

In response to hybrid workers' growing demand for streamlined communications and collaboration tools, Broadvoice introduced its next-generation b-hive Communicator all-in-one communications and collaboration app. With a redesigned user experience and new video collaboration capabilities, b-hive Communicator gives workers a single app for calling, video, text, collaboration, voicemail, and fax.

b-hive Communicator is part of the Broadvoice b-hive UC as a Service (UCaaS) platform, which delivers a range of communications capabilities rarely found together in enterprise cloud solutions, let alone in a platform designed for small and medium businesses (SMBs) with as few as 10 employees. It offers cloud PBX, UC, collaboration and virtual call center capabilities, and it integrates with Salesforce CRM and the Microsoft Teams collaboration hub.

"We launched b-hive Communicator in response to hybrid workers' growing demand for streamlined communications and collaboration tools for work from anywhere," explained George Mitsopoulos, Chief Product Officer for Broadvoice. "We're honored that b-hive Communicator has been recognized as a 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year."

