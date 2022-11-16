Broadvoice Wins 2022 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award

Broadvoice b-hive Unified Communications and Collaboration Platform Honored for Enabling Remote and Hybrid Workplaces

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), call center as a service (CCaaS) and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced today that TMC, a global integrated media company, has named the Broadvoice b-hive UCaaS platform as a 2022 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award winner.

The TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award honors products and services that help ensure remote workers can access the same communications and other corporate resources as they would in the office.

Broadvoice b-hive Unified Communications and Collaboration Platform Honored for Enabling Remote and Hybrid Workplaces

"The TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award recognizes the best and the most innovative products that this industry has to offer," said TMC CEO Rich Tehrani. "Broadvoice has proven its commitment to quality and the further development of Teleworking Solutions industry through its b-hive UCaaS platform."

In response to hybrid and remote workers' growing demand for streamlined communication and collaboration tools, Broadvoice introduced the next-generation b-hive Communicator app to give workers a single app for calling, video, text, collaboration, voicemail and fax. This version features new and enhanced video collaboration capabilities as part of the reimagined user experience (UX) interface.

Broadvoice's b-hive Communicator is part of the Broadvoice b-hive UCaaS platform, which delivers communications capabilities rarely found together in enterprise cloud solutions, let alone in a platform designed for small and medium businesses (SMBs) with as few as 10 employees and as many as 250. Broadvoice b-hive includes cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with a virtual call center, and it also integrates with Salesforce CRM and the Microsoft Teams collaboration hub.

"We're honored to be recognized by TMCnet for enabling telework environments with innovative cloud-based communications and collaboration tools that have sustained many businesses over the last two years," said Broadvoice Chief Product Officer George Mitsopoulos. "Because Broadvoice b-hive is a proprietary platform, we're able to respond to customers' needs, enabling their growth with a flexible and scalable solution today and for years to come."

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with a virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice serves the world's SMBs, enhancing collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Way

Broadvoice

970.289.0854

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadvoice