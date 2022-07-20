Broadvoice Wins 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

TMC Recognizes Broadvoice b-hive UCaaS Platform for Innovations in Collaboration, Customer Success and Uptime

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMC has recognized Broadvoice®, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC), call center services (CCaaS), and SIP trunking services for businesses, as a 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner for its Broadvoice b-hive Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform.

Broadvoice b-hive is a proprietary UCaaS platform that delivers a range of communications capabilities rarely found together in enterprise cloud solutions, let alone in a platform designed for small and medium businesses (SMBs) with as few as 10 employees and as many as 250. It includes cloud PBX, Unified Communications (UC) and collaboration features with a virtual call center and integrates with Salesforce CRM and the Microsoft Teams collaboration hub.

"Broadvoice's b-hive Communicator gives small businesses' big business' functionality, with features typically found only on enterprise-scale platforms, including mobility, continuity, high-availability connectivity, flexible pricing and an intuitive self-service portal," said Broadvoice Chief Product Officer George Mitsopoulos. "We're also incredibly proud of our team's efforts in creating a customer-first culture, leading to exceptional customer-satisfaction feedback and Net Promoter Scores (NPS)."

Unlike most other providers, Broadvoice has complete control over its UCaaS platform, including app development, geo-redundant data centers and diverse network connections. In the past few years, the company has focused on product-led growth driven by customer needs. This approach has resulted in innovations, such as introducing its:

Next-generation b-hive Communicator, which offers the increasing ranks of remote and hybrid workers a single app for calling, video, text, collaboration, voicemail and fax.

which offers the increasing ranks of remote and hybrid workers a single app for calling, video, text, collaboration, voicemail and fax. Industry-leading 90-day Customer Success Program, which offers business customers three months of dedicated professional support to ease the learning curve, ensure the system is set up correctly and promote user adoption.

which offers business customers three months of dedicated professional support to ease the learning curve, ensure the system is set up correctly and promote user adoption. 100 Percent SLA for business customers using its voice over IP (VoIP) services as part of its commitment to deliver an unmatched customer experience.

"It gives me great pleasure to honor Broadvoice as a 2022 recipient of TMC's Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, Broadvoice b-hive," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by Broadvoice in its groundbreaking work on b-hive."

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice serves the world's SMBs, enhancing collaboration and commerce across the globe.

