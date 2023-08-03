Broadvoice Wins 2023 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award

Broadvoice CCaaS Platform Recognized for Exceptional Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) for thriving small and mid-market enterprises and business process outsourcers (BPOs), announced that TMC named Broadvoice CCaaS as a winner of the 2023 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award.

"Congratulations to Broadvoice for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award," said TMC CEO Rich Tehrani. "Broadvoice CCaaS is a truly innovative product that is amongst the best communications products and services available on the market. I look forward to continued excellence from Broadvoice in 2023 and beyond."

In January 2023, Broadvoice introduced its breakthrough cloud-native contact center to the North American market. The proprietary platform leverages advances in computing — the cloud, containers, micro-services and more — and combines them into an affordable, easy-to-use omnichannel platform built for users.

"The Broadvoice CCaaS platform was created to meet the high demand for features and flexibility required by business process outsourcers (BPOs), and its simplicity and affordability make it ideal for small and mid-market customers," said George Mitsopoulos, Chief Product Officer at Broadvoice. "We're excited to be recognized as a TMC Communications Solutions Product of the Year."

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @tmcnet.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and mid-market businesses with cloud communications solutions that deliver enterprise-class features as an affordable managed service. Broadvoice's b-hive unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) solutions are built on proprietary technology platforms, giving the company complete control to meet customers' evolving needs. Broadvoice is also known for its industry-leading installation, support and the award-winning Broadvoice Success Program. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice drives collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

