Broadvoice Wins 3 Silver Stevie® Awards for Outstanding Customer Service

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC), texting and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced today that it received three silver Stevie® Awards for Customer Service in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

Broadvoice was honored for:

Best Customer Satisfaction Strategy

Best Customer Feedback Strategy

Best Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year for Technology Industries

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for our commitment to continuous improvements in customer experience," said Herb Pyles, Chief Operating Officer at Broadvoice. "We're proud of our team for taking the transformative steps in the last year to deliver customer service that's acknowledged to be among the best."

In 2020, Broadvoice sought to drive operational excellence and build a service culture. To achieve these objectives, the company focused on improvements through people, process and technology.

"In the last year, we defined customer satisfaction as the key metric of success across all we do at Broadvoice," said Pyles. "All targeted projects, programs and incentives now tie back to CSAT and NPS. As a result of this mind shift, CSAT improved more than 26 percent and NPS improved more than 299 percent in less than a year."

The systemic changes and improvements earned praise from the Stevie Awards judges:

"It's evident that Broadvoice understands the importance of customer satisfaction and building an organization around the culture of service."

"Great achievements from well-planned business execution with a focus on continuous improvement, great commitment from employees, and teamwork. Job well done."

"I'm impressed by a culture where they see 'opportunities to delight' and not just another phone call."

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements.

"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

