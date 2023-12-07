Broadvoice Wins Best Service Provider in the 2023 UC Partner Awards

Broadvoice Earns Top Honors for Excellence and Innovation in the Partner Community

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice, an omnichannel contact center platform and unified communications provider for small and mid-market businesses and BPOs, announced today that it has been named the Best Service Provider in the 2023 UC Partner Awards hosted by UC Today.

"Service providers play an important role in the channel and are helping partners bring differentiation to their customers. It's a fiercely competitive space, so [the Best Service Provider] is a highly coveted award," said David Dungay, Editor-in-Chief at UC Today, during the UC Partner Awards ceremony. "Broadvoice has a compelling offering that is winning for partners time after time. Their focus on a few key areas is paying dividends for their channel as they put a saleable solution with long-term recurring revenue potential in the hands of their partners."

UC Today is the leading international news publication honoring excellence in unified communications and collaboration technology, and the UC Partner Awards have become a beacon of recognition for companies and professionals pushing the envelope in the UC and collaboration technology sphere. A panel of leading UC and channel experts judge the awards, evaluating applicants' abilities to demonstrate innovation, improved experience and execution.

During the award ceremony, the hosts noted that the Best Service Provider award is not only about delivering services but also about going above and beyond, setting new standards and consistently exceeding expectations.

Broadvoice brings enterprise-level contact center and unified communications services to small and mid-market organizations. These services are built on proprietary technology, which means the company retains total control to meet customers' evolving needs. The Broadvoice team is also known for its industry-leading installation and support and its channel-friendly go-to-market model.

"As a partner-led UCaaS and CCaaS service provider, we understand the symbiotic relationship between the partner experience and the customer experience," said Kim McLachlan, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Broadvoice. "It's not enough to offer partners lucrative commissions and SPIFFs, although we do. We must also deliver a compelling offer that wins over our partners' clients and a customer experience that keeps them happy. In other words, partners want a saleable solution with long-term recurring revenue potential so they can build their business."

Broadvoice delivers on both counts.

Partner experience. Broadvoice was built by channel partners and remains focused on their success, with joint go-to-market plans, marketing support, co-selling programs, concierge quoting, creative revenue opportunities and industry-leading compensation and incentives.

Customer experience. Broadvoice delivers on the promise of cloud communications, providing enterprise-class communications solutions to small and mid-market businesses by investing in its proprietary platforms. It also offers in-demand features at affordable rates and ties it all together with the award-winning Broadvoice Success Program.

