Broadvoice Wins CUSTOMER Magazine's 2023 Contact Center Technology Award for Excellence in Customer Experience

Broadvoice CCaaS Honored for Improving Customer Service Technology and the Customer Experience

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TMC has recognized Broadvoice, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) for thriving small and mid-market enterprises and business process outsourcers (BPOs), as a winner of the 2023 Contact Center Technology Award from CUSTOMER Magazine for Broadvoice CCaaS, the company's industry-leading, cloud-native contact center solution.

Broadvoice

In January 2023, Broadvoice CCaaS launched in the U.S. market, bringing over a decade of international contact center expertise to Broadvoice's proprietary cloud communications tech stack.

An omnichannel solution backed by the industry-leading Broadvoice Success Program, Broadvoice CCaaS makes contact center operations easy to use, manage and afford for thriving businesses of all sizes and industries.

"Congratulations to Broadvoice for winning a 2023 CUSTOMER magazine Contact Center Technology Award. Broadvoice CCaaS has been selected for demonstrating innovation, quality and unique features that have had a positive impact on the customer experience," said TMC CEO Rich Tehrani. "We're pleased to recognize their achievement."

"We're thrilled that CUSTOMER magazine has recognized Broadvoice as an innovator in the contact center industry in the customer experience category. Our product vision at Broadvoice is to deliver smart cloud communications technology that is easy to use, manage and scale for thriving small and mid-market enterprises with great customer support every step of the way," said George Mitsopoulos, Chief Product Officer at Broadvoice.

The Contact Center Technology Award, presented by CUSTOMER magazine, honors vendors and technologies that have embraced technology as a key tool for customer service excellence. This award distinguishes their success as innovators, thought leaders and market movers in the contact center and customer care industries.

Winners of the 2023 Contact Center Technology Award will be published in CUSTOMER magazine online and on TMCnet.

About CUSTOMER

Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry. Please visit https://www.customerzone360.com/.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and mid-market businesses with cloud communications solutions that deliver enterprise-class features as an affordable managed service. Broadvoice's b-hive unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) solutions are built on proprietary technology platforms, giving the company complete control to meet customers' evolving needs. Broadvoice is also known for its industry-leading installation, support and the award-winning Broadvoice Success Program. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice drives collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

SOURCE Broadvoice