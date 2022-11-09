Broadvoice Wins Inc.'s Inaugural 'Power Partner' Award

Cloud Communications Provider Honored as a B2B Partner That Supports Startups, Empowers Growth

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Business Media has named Broadvoice®, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UCaaS), call center services (CCaaS) and SIP trunking services for businesses, to its inaugural Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.

The Power Partner list recognizes 252 firms across all business sectors, including communications platforms, marketing and advertising, health and human resources, financial planning, engineering and more. Honorees received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leaders navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support various facets of business, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief, Inc. Business Media.

Broadvoice b-hive was honored for its 90-Day Customer Success Program, which sets a new industry standard for cloud communications implementation, onboarding and adoption. Launched in the fall of 2021, the new program takes support to a new level by adding dedicated professional support at no additional cost to the customer – no matter how big or small the business may be. The Customer Success Program aims to help customers understand the full functionality of the Broadvoice platform and realize its value in daily operations and achieving their business goals.

"We're honored to be named to the inaugural Inc. Power Partner list on the strength of our 90-day Customer Success Program," said Herb Pyles, Chief Operating Officer of Broadvoice. "To date, we've supported more than 3,000 customers through the program, setting them up for success with the Broadvoice b-hive all-in-one communications platform. As a result, we're happy to report our CSAT score is 99 percent, attrition is less than 1 percent and NPS is 80, all exceeding by far industry standards."

Broadvoice b-hive is a proprietary UCaaS platform that delivers communications capabilities rarely found in enterprise cloud solutions, let alone in a platform designed for small and medium businesses (SMBs) with as few as 10 employees and as many as 250. It includes cloud PBX, unified communications (UC) and collaboration features with a virtual call center and integrates with Salesforce CRM and the Microsoft Teams collaboration hub.

The complete list of Power Partner Award winners is available online and in the digital and print editions of the November 2022 issue of Inc. magazine.

