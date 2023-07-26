Broadvoice Wins Two 2023 Visionary Spotlight Awards

ChannelVision Recognizes Broadvoice CCaaS for Best Emerging Technology Breakthrough and Contact Center Technology Innovation

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) for thriving small and mid-market enterprises and business process outsourcers (BPOs), announced that ChannelVision Magazine awarded the new Broadvoice CCaaS solution with two 2023 Visionary Spotlight Awards. The communication provider's cloud-native, low-code contact center solution was recognized for Best Emerging Technology Breakthrough and Contact Center/CCaaS Technology Innovation.

Introduced to the U.S. market in January 2023, the Broadvoice CCaaS platform delivers the most efficient contact center solution for optimized operations, customer experience and performance to help small and mid-market enterprises stay ahead in a competitive global marketplace.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by ChannelVision for our innovative contact center technology that empowers businesses of all sizes to deliver transformative customer interactions and experiences that help global businesses scale and succeed. Broadvoice CCaaS is easy to use, manage and afford, delivering powerful performance and operational efficiency to drive ROI with industry-leading customer service every step of the way," said George Mitsopoulos, Chief Product Officer at Broadvoice.

Broadvoice CCaaS is leading the global contact center market with a range of CX-driven features, including:

Low IT resources. Broadvoice CCaaS is a cloud-native solution that doesn't require coding and IT resources to use, manage or operate.

ChannelVision's annual Visionary Spotlight Awards highlight channel and service provider innovations in communications. Winners exemplify creativity, capacity for future-thinking execution and feature set differentiation and offer channel partners opportunities to boost their roles as trusted providers.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and mid-market businesses with cloud communications solutions that deliver enterprise-class features as an affordable managed service. Broadvoice's b-hive unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) solutions are built on proprietary technology platforms, giving the company complete control to meet customers' evolving needs. Broadvoice is also known for its industry-leading installation, support and the award-winning Broadvoice Success Program. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice drives collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

