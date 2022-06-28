Broadvoice Wins Visionary Spotlight Awards for Enterprise Mobility, Video Conferencing Solutions

ChannelVision Magazine Recognizes Broadvoice b-hive Communicator Next-Generation, All-in-One Collaboration App

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelVision Magazine has recognized Broadvoice®, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC), call center services (CCaaS), and SIP trunking services for businesses, as a winner of two 2022 Visionary Spotlight Award (VSA) for the video conferencing capabilities and enterprise mobility solution within its innovative b-hive Communicator.

"We had a record number of total entries, which made this year's competition tougher than ever," said Beka Business Media president and CEO Berge Kaprelian. "But at the end of the day, the companies named have proven they meet the challenges of today's changing workplace."

Broadvoice was presented with the VSA for Video Conferencing and the VSA for Enterprise Mobility, both features of its b-hive Communicator. Broadvoice b-hive Communicator gives workers a single app for calling, video, text, collaboration, voicemail and fax. The all-new Communicator app includes new and enhanced video collaboration capabilities and features that enable enterprise mobility as part of the reimagined mobile user experience.

b-hive Communicator is part of the b-hive Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) platform, which combines cloud PBX, Unified Communications (UC) and collaboration features with virtual call center.

"At-home and hybrid workers asked for streamlined communication and collaboration tools, so Broadvoice introduced the next-gen b-hive Communicator to give workers a single app for everything," said George Mitsopoulos, Chief Product Officer for Broadvoice. "The all-in-one app includes new and enhanced video collaboration tools, enabling workers to effortlessly call, text, or video conference using their business phone numbers. Whether workers are on a mobile device or at the office, b-hive Communicator enables one seamless experience."

b-hive Communicator's award-winning capabilities for video and mobility include:

Switch from one mode of communication to the other seamlessly, including rolling over to mobile platforms while using business phone numbers.

Share screens and files.

Collaborate, chat, video conference and call one-on-one or in groups.

Support up to 50 simultaneous users in a video conference.

Use reaction icons, virtual backgrounds, custom backgrounds, and blur.

Leverage host controls, including the ability to mute and remove participants

Group chat during video meetings.

Send private messages between attendees.

Use personal links for individual video rooms and unique links for scheduling future meetings.

Use traditional phone features like mute, hold and blind call transfer.

Check voicemail and faxes within the app.

· Access the full company directory with numbers, extensions and email addresses for one-click calling and messaging.

Connect Gmail, Outlook, iCloud and personal Outlook, allowing communication in one platform with multiple directories.

