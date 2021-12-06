Broadvoice's George Mitsopoulos Named Among Best in Biz Awards' Technology Executives of the Year

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced its Chief Product Officer George Mitsopoulos has been named a bronze winner of the Technology Executive of the Year in Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

Mitsopoulos, Broadvoice's long-time COO, had recently become the company's first Chief Product Officer when the pandemic lockdowns began to drive demand for Broadvoice's cloud collaboration solutions. This explosive demand threatened to strain the organization's infrastructure until Mitsopoulos focused the company's strategy in on platform scalability and product-led growth.

"George's initiatives enabled Broadvoice to deliver 100 percent uptime across the b-hive platform since January 2020, supporting the company's issuance of an industry-leading 100 percent uptime SLA," explained Jim Murphy, Broadvoice CEO. "On top of that, his product-led growth strategies have enabled our partners to see exponential growth in sales because our platform is constantly evolving to meet our customers' needs."

2021 marked the 11th annual Best in Biz Awards and, following the havoc wreaked by the global pandemic, resoundingly confirmed that American business is back and stronger than ever before. The 11th annual program saw intense competition among more than 700 impressively strong entries from public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and industries in the United States and Canada, ranging from some of the best-known global brands to the most innovative start-ups and irrepressible local companies. This year's judges were impressed with the winning companies' resilience and adaptability that allowed them to turn the challenges of the past 20 months into remarkable growth numbers, their exemplary dedication to their customers in matters small and large, and particularly, many winners' efforts to maintain and deepen their commitment to the environment and local communities.

Since the program's inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Combining top editors' and reporters' unparalleled experience and expertise with the objectivity inherent in the journalistic ethos and further enhanced by the breadth of outlets represented, Best in Biz Awards judging panels are uniquely able to determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries. The 2021 judging panel included, among others, writers from Associated Press, Barron's, Consumer Affairs, Inc., USA Today and Wired.

"This year's nominees for Executive of the Year were truly impressive and showed wide-ranging skills and talent. But what they all had in common was a passion for their work and their ability to guide their companies through a very uncertain year and a half," said Mark Huffman, Consumer Affairs, having judged seven of the last 11 Best in Biz Awards competitions.

Best in Biz Awards 2021 honors were conferred in 100 different categories, including Company of the Year, Most Resilient Company, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Finance Executive, HR Executive, Most Innovative Product, Enterprise Product, Best New Product, App, CSR Program, Environmental Program, Website and Newsletter of the Year. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2021, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2021-winners.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in this prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

Broadvoice Media Contact

Marisa Freeden

Vice President of Brand & Experience

626.627.6506

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadvoice