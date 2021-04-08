Broadw.ai Integrates with Ingresso to Launch Online Customer Service Platform with Legends and One World Observatory

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadw.ai , the leading artificial intelligence platform for online concierge services, announced today a synchronization with Ingresso, effectively launching a first-of-its-kind, contactless customer service experience with Legends and One World Observatory.

Powered by Satisfi Labs and utilized by Broadway shows, Broadw.ai merges AI technology with marketing experience to recreate the box office experience online. Its partnership with Ingresso, the global distribution platform that connects customers with entertainment content, allows for increased optionality.

One World Observatory, the observation experience atop One World Trade Center in New York City, is the first to employ the platform. To create engaging experiences and seamless visits for guests and prospective visitors, the live AI integration offers a variety of features including:

Contactless ticket purchasing options and capabilities

On-demand answers to a range of questions and venue-specific details such as One World Observatory's hours of operation and dining options, as well as nearby parking options.

"We are constantly evolving our platform to become the best and most convenient AI concierge service available to visitors of leading sports and entertainment venues," said Micah Hollingworth, CEO and Co-founder of Broadw.ai. "The platform streamlines the guest's experience by assisting with everything from purchasing tickets to locating in-venue dining and merchandise options, all through a simple chat window. We're excited to launch this offering with Ingresso and roll it out with premier experiences entity, Legends."

"We are thrilled to launch Broadw.ai and Ingresso's dynamic product to create highly customized solutions for our guests," said Ray Bianco, Vice President of Marketing for Legends Global Attractions. "Our goal is to provide the most enriching experience for our visitors, and this platform is helping us to achieve that by not only facilitating the connection but allowing us the opportunity to truly engage them with our content."

About Broadw.ai

Broadw.ai merges leading AI technology with the Broadway sales and marketing experience to recreate the customer conversation from the box office window; moving that conversation to the web via our client's many communication channels, such as Apple Business Chat, Google Business Messages, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Facebook Messenger. In collaboration with Satisfi Labs, Broadw.ai's platform allows you to interact and retain your customers with real-time dialogue – from more information about the attraction, access and health and safety information, or which ticket purchase option suits them best. For more information, visit our website Broadw.ai.

About Ingresso

For any entertainment venue, from small dinner theatres to grand sports stadiums, Ingresso finds ways to effectively connect with new patrons and fill seats is the difference. Simplifying the relationship for venues and distributors alike with their real-time API connections, Ingresso allows for live ticket inventory, the elimination of vouchers and a better experience for both staff and guests. This has allowed Ingresso to build a truly global distribution system for tickets, constantly working to partner with new venues, attractions and distributors every day.

About Legends

Founded in 2008, Legends is a premium experiences company with six divisions operating worldwide - Global Planning, Global Sales, Hospitality, Global Partnerships, Global Merchandise, and Global Technology Solutions - offering clients and partners a 360-degree service solution platform to elevate their brand and execute their vision. Currently, Legends works with marquee clients across business verticals including professional sports; collegiate; attractions; entertainment; and conventions and leisure. We are the industry leaders in designing, planning and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment. For more information, visit www.Legends.net and follow Legends at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @TheLegendsWay.

Media Contact

Renee Rossi

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadw.ai