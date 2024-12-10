Broadway-Aimed Anne of Green Gables: A New Musical Joins Broadway Licensing

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadway Licensing, the dedicated musical imprint of Broadway Licensing Global, proudly announces its acquisition of Matte O'Brien and Matt Vinson's Anne of Green Gables: A New Musical. Also home to play imprints, Dramatists Play Service and Playscripts, BLG is currently represented on Broadway by Oh, Mary, recently featured by Water for Elephants, and soon to be represented by the highly anticipated productions of Eureka Day and John Proctor is the Villain.

Juliette Redden with Michelle Veintimilla, Pierre Marais and the cast of Goodspeed's "Anne of Green Gables". Photo by Diane Sobolewski.

L.M. Montgomery's, Anne of Green Gables, is one of the best-selling books of all time, with more than 50 million copies sold in over 50 languages. The definitive classic follows the imaginative and fiercely independent Anne Shirley, whose life takes an unexpected turn when she is sent to live with Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert at their farm, Green Gables. Anne navigates her place in this close-knit community, ultimately learning what it means to truly belong. With a clever book and a contemporary score, O'Brien and Vinson faithfully adapt this beloved story for today's modern landscape of theater.

"Our entire team is captivated by this vibrant and new adaptation" says Ted Chapin, Chief Executive Officer of BLG. "Welcoming Anne of Green Gables: A New Musical into our catalogue allows us, alongside lead producers Eric Cornell and Jack Sennott of Cornice Productions, to introduce this exciting new piece to audiences worldwide."

Christopher Arnott of the Hartford Courant calls Anne of Green Gables: A New Musical, "a sharp re-thinking of a timeless coming-of-age tale." In kind, Ariana Straznicky-Packer of BroadwayWorld raves that the musical exudes, "the sharp wit and stylistic speed of Gilmore Girls, nods to award-winning Broadway musical favorites Wicked, The Bridges of Madison County, The Drowsy Chaperone, and more; all blended together into something entirely new and exciting."

"There is genuine excitement for a new stage adaptation of Anne of Green Gables: A New Musical and we have already received a number of licensing requests. We are thrilled to strategically partner with Broadway Licensing to meet this demand as part of our Broadway, touring, and international planning," says Cornell.

Anne of Green Gables: A New Musical was originally produced and presented as a World Premiere at Goodspeed Musicals in 2022. It was earlier developed and produced by Justin Nichols and The Rev Theatre Company (Brett Smock, Producing Artistic Director) in 2018. A Concept Recording was released in 2020 on Broadway Records.

"Anne Shirley has always been a 'Different Kind of Girl' and ahead of her time," Chapin adds. "At BLG, 'different' is our specialty."

Follow Anne of Green Gables on all social media channels: @aoggmusical or visit www.aoggmusical.com for more information. The Concept Recording can be found on Spotify.

Learn more at: broadwaylicensing.com.

ABOUT BROADWAY LICENSING GLOBAL

Broadway Licensing Global and its family of imprints (Dramatists Play Service, Playscripts, Stageworks, and Broadway on Demand) is the global leader in theatrical licensing and distribution. Representing an astonishing 40 Tony Awards® and 49 Pulitzer Prize-winning iconic works, BLG titles epitomize the greatest collection of authors, composers, lyricists, and underlying rights holders across the globe, including Stephen King, Alan Menken, Arthur Miller, Lynn Nottage, Elvis Presley, Paula Vogel, Tennessee Williams, the Beatles, the Bee-Gees, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

MEDIA CONTACT & ASSETS

For Broadway Licensing Global:

Hannah Thulin & Lindsey Rathjen | Account Director, Interdependence | [email protected]

SOURCE Broadway Licensing Global