Broadway Angels and Chronicled Aligned for Growth Phase of Blockchain and Supply Chain Ecosystems with Pre-Series A Investment

"Broadway Angels is delighted to invest in Chronicled," said Sonja Perkins, Founder of Broadway Angels. "Blockchain technology will solve some of the biggest problems in enterprise and we view Chronicled as the leader in supply chain."

Broadway Angels represents the top women venture capitalists, founders, and thought leaders in Silicon Valley. Broadway Angels invests in the best companies, with both male and female founders, while diversifying cap tables and showcasing female excellence in investing.

The group includes:

Sonja Perkins , founder of The Perkins Fund, Broadway Angels and Project Glimmer. She spent 22 years at Menlo Ventures and won the "Investor of the Year Award" six times. Sonja has invested in three start-ups that achieved multi billion dollar public company valuations.

Jennifer Fonstad, Partner at Aspect Ventures and co-founder of Broadway Angels. Jennifer spent over 20 years with DFJ and now runs the largest female founded venture capital firm in the world.

Katherine August de Wilde, Vice Chair & Member of Board, First Republic Bank. She is on the boards of SunRun and Eventbrite.

Elen Levy, referred to as the "Most Connected Woman in Silicon Valley" by Fast Company; former Head of Strategic Initiatives and member of Exec Team, LinkedIn.

Shellye Archambeau, former CEO of IBM Asia-Pacific and MetricStream. She currently serves on the boards of Verizon and Nordstrom.

Karen Boezi, former CEO, Redwood Bioscience. Karen was the co-founder and Managing Partner of Thomas McNerney & Partners. She has over 20 years of healthcare private equity experience.

"It is great to have such an influential group of women investing in Chronicled, the future of blockchain, and the larger social movements this technology represents," said Samantha Radocchia, Co-Founder at Chronicled. "We are excited to have strong partners as we strive towards decentralization, inclusion, and responsible global trade."

The investment bridges into a larger Series A round that Chronicled plans to close in 2018. Since its launch in 2014 Chronicled has raised more than $10m in Angel and Seed financing.

About Chronicled

Based in San Francisco, Chronicled is a technology company leveraging blockchain and IoT to bring trust, efficiency, and automation to global supply chain ecosystems. The Company is a pioneer in linking physical world economy workflows to blockchain systems and has developed a decentralized protocol and network for supply chain in order to extend trust boundaries and enforce cross-organization business rules without revealing private data. Currently, Chronicled's most active market verticals are Pharmaceuticals, Commodities, and Precious Metals and Minerals.

