Broadway Automotive Announces Construction of New Collision Center, Largest in Midwest

The renovated facility will be dedicated to collision repair, including: drive-thru estimating, 42 repair bays, and 6 down-draft paint booths, allowing collision personnel the space and technology to professionally and quickly repair vehicles. Broadway's new collision facility will double the size of its current Ashland Avenue collision operations, and will be the largest in the Midwest. Another portion of the building will house dealership administrative personnel.

"In addition to creating a state-of-the-art collision repair facility, moving our current collision operations will open up much needed space for our Chevrolet and Volkswagen operations, allowing us to grow these business segments, as well," notes Michael Cuene, co-owner and managing partner, Broadway Automotive.

Volkswagen facility upgrades will more than double the current service area size, while the Chevrolet customer lounge and restroom area will triple in size.

"We are also very, very excited to significantly expand and upgrade our Volkswagen and Chevrolet customer facing areas for a first-class guest experience," says Cuene. "Broadway understands convenience means no-appointment necessary. Increasing our quick service capabilities and adding manufacturer-trained technicians to meet our growing customer base and their maintenance needs is paramount."

Construction will begin in June, with Broadway's new collision center scheduled for opening by year end. Customer lounge areas are expected to be completed by the end of November.

Broadway's collision repair facilities on Military Avenue, Green Bay, and on Grand Avenue, Manitowoc, will continue to operate at its current locations.

About Broadway Automotive

Broadway Automotive is a family-owned and operated dealership group serving Northeastern Wisconsin since 1916. With over 490 employees, Broadway operates three dealership locations: two in Green Bay, Wisconsin: 1010 S. Military Avenue and 2700 Ashland Avenue, and one in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Dealership brands include Chevrolet, Ford, Volkswagen, Hyundai, GMC, Buick and Genesis, as well as Hertz rental cars located within Austin Straubel Airport and Broadway collision centers, Green Bay.

