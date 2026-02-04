Broadway Belts for PFF! 2026 Unveils Celebrity Lineup

Annual benefit returns Monday, March 9, to SONY Hall in New York City with virtual stream

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadway's brightest voices are taking the stage in support of those living with pulmonary fibrosis (PF), a life-threatening lung disease. The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) today announced the highly anticipated lineup for the 16th annual Broadway Belts for PFF! on Monday, March 9, at SONY Hall with a simultaneous virtual livestream. The in-person event is sold out; those interested in joining the waiting list may email [email protected].

Broadway stars and special guests take the stage at Broadway Belts for PFF! on March 9, 2026, advancing the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation’s mission to drive research, education, and progress for those living with pulmonary fibrosis and interstitial lung disease. Visit BroadwayBeltsforPFF.org for information.

Hosted by Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award recipient and pulmonary fibrosis advocate Julie Halston (Broadway's Our Town, Tootsie, Gypsy, You Can't Take It with You, TV's Sex and the City), the benefit brings together performers, patients, caregivers and supporters for a one-of-a-kind evening that raises funds and awareness for PF research, education, advocacy and patient programs. More than 250,000 Americans are living with PF and interstitial lung disease (ILD), with over 50,000 new cases diagnosed each year.

This year's electrifying evening will feature the legendary two-time Tony Award–winning entertainer Christine Ebersole (42nd Street, Grey Gardens, TV's Bob Hearts Abishola), Jelani Alladin (Frozen, Hercules), Hannah Cruz (Chess, Suffs), Danny Drewes (Pretty Woman The Musical, films Wicked and Wicked: for Good) and previously announced fan favorite Daniel Emmet (finalist on America's Got Talent). These acclaimed performers, and others to be announced soon, will deliver an unforgettable night celebrating Broadway talent while supporting individuals and families affected by PF and ILD. In addition to the performances, attendees will enjoy a pre-cocktail reception, a three-course seated dinner and a lively after party.

The 2026 Ralph Howard Legacy Award will be presented to David Steffy, PFF Board Member Emeritus and philanthropist whose family has been impacted by PF. Past award recipients include:

2025 – Todd Tullis, PFF Advocate

2024 – Hales Family Foundation, Terence Hales, PFF Board Member and Philanthropist

2023 – Robert Creighton, Actor and Pulmonary Fibrosis Advocate

2022 – Tom Viola, Executive Director, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids

2021 – Laurie Chandler, PFF Board Member and Patient Advocate

2020 – Daryl Roth, Tony Award-winning Broadway Producer

Broadway Belts for PFF! is directed by Carl Andress (The Confession of Lily Dare, The Divine Sister) with Christopher McGovern as Musical Director. The benefit is produced by D. Michael Dvorchak, Ed Windels, Sue Frost (Memphis, Come From Away), and Julie Halston.

Event Details

What: Broadway Belts for PFF! 2026

2026 When: Monday, March 9, 2026

Where: SONY Hall, New York City, and streaming virtually

Information: BroadwayBeltsforPFF.org

For those unable to attend in person, the event will be streamed live, allowing audiences to enjoy the experience from the comfort of their own homes. Complimentary virtual tickets to the livestream are now available at broadwaybeltsforpff.org.

Broadway Belts for PFF! is sponsored by Boehringer Ingelheim, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and David and Diane Steffy.

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is committed to accelerating research, empowering our community, and transforming care so that everyone with pulmonary fibrosis can live a better life. Our ultimate goal is to find a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. The PFF has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program® and has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733)

Contact: Dorothy Coyle, Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 773-332-6201

SOURCE The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation