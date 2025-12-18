Broadway-Bound Luke Evans Kicks Off the Holiday Season with Chrome Horse Society Tequila and BDXY Studio at PUBLIC Hotel

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With his Broadway debut just around the corner, actor and musician Luke Evans gathered friends, collaborators, and tastemakers for a festive holiday celebration high above Manhattan at PUBLIC Hotel's rooftop, hosted alongside BDXY Studio co-founder Fran Tomas and Chrome Horse Society Tequila founder Jack Morgan.

The evening opened with an intimate rooftop dinner overlooking the New York skyline, where guests enjoyed bespoke Chrome Horse Society Tequila cocktails before the celebration shifted into a high-energy late-night dance party.

Luke Evans and Chrome Horse Society founder Jack Morgan host holiday celebration at PUBLIC in New York.

The event brought together the worlds of entertainment, fashion, and spirits, reflecting Chrome Horse Society's growing presence at the intersection of culture and modern luxury.

Internationally renowned DJ Eliad Cohen set the tone for the night, culminating in a surprise live performance by Evans and Cohen of Evans' song "Only One of You," reimagined in a custom remix for the occasion.

The performance marked a celebratory moment ahead of Evans' highly anticipated Broadway debut and underscored BDXY's continued momentum.

Notable guests included Ariana Rockefeller, Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, Shangela, Mamie Gummer, Kate Krone, Kevin Carrigan, and other friends of the brands, making the evening a standout highlight of New York's holiday social calendar.

Chrome Horse Society Tequila continues to align with influential creatives and cultural leaders, positioning the brand as a modern symbol of being in the right place, at the right time, with the right people.

About Chrome Horse Society Tequila

Chrome Horse Society Tequila is a modern premium tequila brand redefining how tequila is made, enjoyed, and experienced. Crafted with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and impeccable taste, Chrome Horse Society blends contemporary design with refined production methods to create a tequila that is as smooth as it is distinctive. Rooted in the belief that the people who gather around the bottle are the true stars, Chrome Horse Society represents being in the right place, at the right time, with the right people. For more information, visit https://chromehorsesociety.com/ or follow @chromehorsesociety .

About BDXY Studio

Founded by actor Luke Evans in partnership with Fran Tomas (architect and project manager) and Christopher Brown (stylist and creative consultant), BDXY is an apparel and lifestyle brand with a strong focus on classic style with a contemporary twist. Taking cues from the Classic Hollywood actor, BDXY mixes nostalgia with modern and sustainable everyday staples. BDXY works with new technology, fabrics and manufacturing processes to deliver a wardrobe that exudes alluring appeal with considered design. For more information, visit bdxystudio.com or follow at @bdxystudio.

SOURCE Chrome Horse Society Tequila