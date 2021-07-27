Broadway Energy is tokenizing and launching digital securities on the Tokenization Asset Platform

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokenization Asset Platform (TAP) is pleased to announce that Broadway Energy will tokenize and launch digital securities on its revolutionary platform.

Broadway Energy will issue digital securities to raise capital using the tokenization asset platform. These digital securities will offer potential investors an exciting opportunity to invest in an innovative energy consulting company that is rapidly growing.

"We are delighted to tokenize digital securities of Broadway Energy, and we are excited to help Broadway Energy raise capital by creating digital securities and support them in their fruitful journey," said Rippy Sethi, CBDO of Crypto Asset Rating. "With TAP, Broadway Energy can raise capital to grow their business and achieve higher growth and profitability. Broadway Energy is a true pioneer in the energy industry, and we are happy to help them in tokenizing their digital securities".

Broadway Energy is a New York state-based energy consulting company providing energy management products and services for businesses and homes across the country.

Today, it is one of the fastest-growing energy brokerage firms in the state of New York. The firm works to identify the energy requirements of companies and match businesses with the energy provider that best suits their energy consumption profile.

"I am honored to be one of the early adopters of the launching of digital securities on the Tokenization Asset Platform to achieve company goal. Our company has been serving our clients for the last 11 years, and we are A+ rating with BBB for the last seven years. We've been working to create innovations and products for the market and the world. They are working hard to handle to help green energy, climate change, clean environment, etc.," said Mr. Tassan Jatikusuma, founder and CEO of Broadway Energy International Inc.

By the end of this year, we are also launching solar roofs for homes and businesses that offer electric – heat – along with a brand-new roof.

"We never stop innovating ourselves and always working hard, learning, etc. We are excited about our future and growth, and with the help of TAP, we believe we can be one of the most important energy companies globally," said Mr. Tassan Jatikusuma, founder and CEO of Broadway Energy International Inc.

Tokenization is the process of converting physical as well as non-physical assets into digital securities. Tokenization Asset Platform (TAP), a Software as a Service (SaaS) that offers the process of creating, issuing, managing, and converting an asset to digital securities. TAP does this by leveraging tokenization technology to fractionalize ownership of equities, bonds, shares, and commercial/residential real estate.

Tokenization Asset Platform allows issuers to issue digital securities on the Ethereum blockchain. This gives the whole platform increased transparency and immutability and offers distinct benefits like access to global investor markets, high liquidity, fractional ownership, which will lead to higher inclusiveness of retail investors, reduced costs, and faster settlement.

"TAP was created with a vision to bring financial inclusion and democratization in the market. With our platform, we are removing all aspects of middlemen and providing real value to Broadway Energy and breaking down power and access barriers," said Pramod Attarde, CEO of Crypto Asset Rating Inc.

Today tokenization is making a real difference to the economy and the subsequent evolution of the capital market. Tokenization Asset Platform has set the perfect example of reinvention of the financial system by bringing one of the most significant generational opportunities for both the entrepreneur and investor. TAP has created a transparent, KYC-compliant platform that gives universal access to ordinary investors and offers greater asset liquidity, market accessibility, and fractional ownership. TAP is making a significant difference by enabling a decentralized, egalitarian financial system that is transforming global capital markets.

About Crypto Asset Rating Inc

Crypto Asset Rating Inc is driven to plug the gaps in the crypto market and bridge the governance institutions with the crypto industry's existing and new thought leaders.

Crypto Asset Rating Inc developed Tokenization Asset Platform to empower small and medium businesses through blockchain technology.

Crypto Asset Rating Inc believes in solving the fintech industry's key challenges. Our independent structured rating platform comprehensively rates crypto assets for institutional and retail clients. The company developed a custom rating algorithm to conduct an exhaustive multi-layered evaluation covering four distinct risk buckets—business, financial, legal, and technology.

Crypto Business World - the company's quality media platform for all updates in the crypto market. It integrates in-house and external content to deliver subject matter across all platforms—news and articles, videos and podcasts, analysis reports, and press releases.

Keeping the fintech world's prospects in the upcoming years, crypto asset rating inc has isolated planning to develop other fintech products and services like crypto index, exchange rating, sovereign rating, ETF rating: that procures revenue potential.

SOURCE Crypto Asset Rating Inc

Related Links

www.cryptoassetrating.com

